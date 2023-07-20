Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown Contract 'Issues' Include Player Option, Trade Kicker

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown is entering the final year of his contract in 2023-24, and the Boston Celtics are working hard to extend the two-time All-Star this summer in hopes of keeping him alongside Jayson Tatum for the foreseeable future.

While president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the Celtics are optimistic about retaining Brown, there are several contract "issues" the two sides need to work out, including "trade kicker possibilities" and a fifth-year player option, per MassLive's Brian Robb.

"Despite Stevens' optimism, the absence of a supermax deal nearly three weeks into free agency is a little bit noteworthy given the factors in play for both sides," Robb wrote. "There are issues to work out per sources (trade kicker possibilities, player option for a fifth year, etc.) that come as no surprise at this point. However, it will be interesting to see just what side gives in on their preferred terms for a deal."

Stevens made his intentions clear regarding an extension for Brown while speaking with reporters following one of Boston's Summer League games earlier this month.

"It's been all good discussion," Stevens said. "We want Jaylen to be here for a long, long time and we've made that clear. We're looking forward to all sitting down, and we've got time here. I probably shouldn't say anything else, but I feel optimistic."

The Celtics are expected to offer Brown a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this summer, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported on July 6. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week (h/t Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report) that a deal could end up being worth as much as $304 million:

"In the final year of that deal, Jaylen Brown would be making almost $70 million. Remember, when you're negotiating contracts, it isn't just, 'Hey, are we going to give him the full amount? Is he going to get the max number?' There are trade kickers, potentially, that could be in the deal, player option years in a deal, and payment structure.

"So, there are a number of things that go beyond the max, the supermax, that Jaylen Brown is eligible for."

However, Himmelsbach also reported last week that extension talks between Brown, a vice president for the National Basketball Players Association, and the Celtics had been put on hold while he attends an NBPA event overseas.

It's unclear how long Brown will be gone, but Himmelsbach added that "he plans to meet with the Celtics again when he returns."

Brown, the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, has been vital to Boston's success since breaking onto the scene and he is coming off the best season of his career in 2022-23, averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 67 games while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep.

Once Brown is locked up, the Celtics will have a better vision of how to fill out the remainder of their roster in the future.