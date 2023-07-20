Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Blasts Eagles Fans as 'F--king Obnoxious' in Live Video

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn't hold back Wednesday when expressing his disdain for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

According to Jonathan Alfano of Sports Illustrated, Gardner-Johnson was asked during a Twitch stream what his least favorite part about playing in Philadelphia was, and he was brutally honest, saying: "My least favorite thing ... is the people. They're f--king obnoxious, I f--king can't stand the f--kers."

Gardner-Johnson spent last season with the Eagles following a trade from the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason with $6.5 million guaranteed and $1.5 million in incentives.

In his one season in Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson started all 12 regular-season games he appeared in and registered career highs with 67 tackles and six interceptions, the latter of which also led the NFL.

Gardner-Johnson also started three playoff games for the Eagles, including the Super Bowl, recording 12 tackles and one pass defended.

The 2019 fourth-round pick out of Florida has been something of a ballhawk during his career, reeling in nine picks over the past two seasons combined and 11 in 55 career games overall.

While Gardner-Johnson was hugely productive for the Eagles and put up Pro Bowl-worthy numbers despite not being named to the Pro Bowl, Philly had to make some tough decisions this offseason.

The Eagles were up against the salary cap, and although they managed to keep cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Gardner-Johnson was the main casualty in the secondary.

Philadelphia and Detroit are not scheduled to play against each other during the 2023 regular-season, but that doesn't mean a meeting is off the table.

The Eagles were the NFC's best team last season, and the Lions went 9-8 and barely missed the playoffs, so a slight improvement could push them into the postseason.

If a Lions vs. Eagles playoff game takes place in the City of Brotherly Love, Gardner-Johnson will undoubtedly be met with plenty of vitriol from the Philly faithful.