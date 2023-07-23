Every NFL Team's Biggest Reason for Optimism Heading into 2023 Training Camps

Every NFL Team's Biggest Reason for Optimism Heading into 2023 Training CampsJuly 23, 2023
With rookies already reporting to training camps around the NFL, the level of offseason optimism is at an all-time high. Teams and their fans are excited about their new additions, every squad is undefeated and the inevitable train of preseason and camp injuries has yet to leave the station.
It's a good time to be a fan. Even if your favorite team doesn't have realistic Super Bowl expectations in 2023, there's something to be excited about. It could be a long-awaited regime change, a new starting quarterback, a promising rookie class or simply the opportunity to build on a strong 2022 campaign.
Below, we'll examine each franchise's biggest reason for optimism heading into training camp and what fans should be tracking entering the season.
Arizona Cardinals: A New Regime and a Fresh Start
Let's be honest. The Arizona Cardinals aren't expected to be particularly good in 2023. Arizona is coming off a 4-13 campaign and may not have starting quarterback Kyler Murray at the start of the season.
Murray suffered a torn ACL in December, and in May, new head coach Jonathan Gannon said that the quarterback was still "a long way away," per Jess Root of Cards Wire.
However, Gannon and new general manager Monti Ossenfort can provide fans with some hope for a brighter future. Former general manager Steve Keim was responsible for what is, overall, an underwhelming roster. Under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the team lacked direction and an identity.
Gannon is coming off a Super Bowl appearance as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator, and Ossenfort just conducted a promising draft that yielded a top tackle prospect in Paris Johnson Jr. and extra 2024 first- and third-round picks.
The Cardinals are moving in a new direction under the new front office. While their 2023 campaign may be a struggle, fans can at least hope that the next four years will be more fruitful than the previous four.
Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder and a Loaded Offense
The Atlanta Falcons may be overlooked in an NFC South that features the new-look Carolina Panthers and the Derek Carr-led New Orleans Saints. However, Falcons fans have every reason to believe that Atlanta can make a run at the division title.
The reason for optimism is second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder and what appears to be the most loaded skill group in the division.
Ridder showed promise while starting the final four games of the season, went 2-2 as the starter and posted a respectable 86.4 passer rating. He'll now operate with an incredible supporting cast. His offensive options will include Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier, Jonnu Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson, Mack Hollins, Scott Miller and rookie do-it-all star Bijan Robinson.
"His ability to play anywhere and do anything is just really huge," Ridder said of Robinson on ESPN's NFL Live.
It'll be up to the 23-year-old signal-caller to make that coveted second-year leap. However, Atlanta has given him an impressive cache of playmakers, which should have every Falcons fan anticipating Week 1.
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson's Contract, New-Look Receiving Corps
Will Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finally stay healthy after finishing each of the last two seasons on the sidelines? That remains to be seen, but the Baltimore faithful no longer have to endure Jackson's contract nightmare.
After initially giving Jackson the franchise tag, the Ravens locked him up with a five-year, $260 million contract. While this won't ensure that the 2019 MVP is under center for Week 18, it guarantees (barring preseason injury) that he'll be there come Week 1.
And Jackson will be bringing a few new faces along for the ride. The Ravens hired Todd Monken as offensive coordinator and added Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers to their receiving corps.
While Baltimore won't abandon a potent rushing attack led by Jackson and J.K. Dobbins, fans should see more offensive balance and a more potent aerial attack in 2023.
Pairing that with a defense that ranked third in points allowed last season will give Baltimore legitimate Super Bowl potential. If Jackson can stay healthy, he'll have the opportunity to challenge the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow for his second MVP.
Buffalo Bills: They Still Have Josh Allen
There are several reasons for Buffalo Bills fans to be optimistic about the upcoming campaign. Buffalo is coming off a 13-win season and has made the playoffs for four straight years.
The Bills have also added intriguing pieces like running back Damien Harris and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. However, quarterback Josh Allen is still the straw that stirs the offensive drink, and as long as he's healthy, the Bills will have a chance to win just about any game.
Since Allen made the Pro Bowl jump in 2020, he's remained among the league's best and most exciting quarterbacks. Arguably the top dual-threat in the league, Allen can attack defenses with his arm or his legs, and he's been remarkably durable along the way.
This past season, Allen made his second Pro Bowl appearance after finishing with 4,283 passing yards, 762 rushing yards and 42 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.
Will Buffalo finally outlast teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason? Will Allen finally break through and win the MVP award? We don't know, but fans should be eager to learn the answers.
Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young
The Panthers weren't great in 2022, but they did win seven games and make a late run at the NFC South crown. Now, Carolina has added former Alabama star and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to the mix.
The Panthers did trade star receiver DJ Moore in the move up to No. 1, but Young has the potential to be the legitimate franchise quarterback Carolina has lacked since the prime years of Cam Newton's career.
Even NFC South foes have a high regard for Young's upside in the NFL.
"I think the man was drafted No. 1 for a reason," Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett told NFL Network's Good Morning Football (h/t Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire).
Young proved to be a special playmaker for the Crimson Tide and finished his college career with 8,356 passing yards, 80 touchdowns and an impressive 165.0 quarterback rating.
While there are questions about Young's size (5'10", 204 lbs), he projects as an elite distributor who can get the most out of players like Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr., Hayden Hurst and Miles Sanders.
If Young progresses quickly, Carolina should be in the playoff hunt this season.
Chicago Bears: Justin Fields' New Supporting Cast
The Chicago Bears were willing to deal the No. 1 pick to the Panthers because they see upside in third-year quarterback Justin Fields.
While Fields left something to be desired as a passer last season (85.2 QB rating), he was an elite-level scrambler. Fields finished with 1,143 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
Fields' rushing ability remains in place. Thanks to a flurry of offseason moves, Fields is poised to take the next step as a complete signal-caller.
The Bears did a tremendous job of upgrading Fields' supporting cast, adding players like wideout DJ Moore, guard Nate Davis, running back D'Onta Foreman, tight end Robert Tonyan Jr. and rookie tackle Darnell Wright.
Chicago's 24-year-old quarterback is eager to see all of the pieces come together.
"It's a very exciting time, just because of the new pieces we have on our team," Fields said, per Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Fans should be just as excited as Fields is to see how the Bears' new offense operates in 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow May Finally Have Protection
The Bengals found their quarterback of the future when they took Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft. Over the past three seasons, Burrow has shown himself to be an elite signal-caller while carrying Cincinnati to two appearances in the AFC title game and to one Super Bowl.
What has been truly remarkable about Burrow's young career is that he's thrived despite having less-than-ideal pass protection—and that's putting it mildly.
In only 42 regular-season games, Burrow has already been sacked 124 times. He's been sacked another 29 times through seven playoff games. One hit on Burrow led to a torn ACL that ended his rookie campaign after only 10 games.
However, the Bengals may finally have figured out a way to protect Burrow properly. They added four-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency to play left tackle.
Brown should be an upgrade over Jonah Williams on Burrow's blind side, and he should also aid left guard Cordell Volson, who allowed five sacks as a rookie in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.
If Burrow has been this good with poor protection, fans should be thrilled to see what he can do with a functional blocking unit.
Cleveland Browns: Jim Schwartz and a New-Look Defense
Many Browns fans will be eager to see what the offense looks like with Deshaun Watson under center for the entire season. After Watson struggled in his six games last year (79.1 QB rating), an offensive explosion is far from guaranteed.
However, Cleveland stands to make a big defensive jump after hiring coordinator Jim Schwartz and adding new players like Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo and rookie Siaki Ika to their defensive front.
The Browns struggled to stop the run and consistently pressure the quarterback last season, and they also experienced far too many breakdowns on the back end. The new defensive tackle rotation should help with the former issue, while Schwartz, a seasoned Super Bowl-winning coordinator, should help with the latter.
This could be enough to make Cleveland competitive even if Watson doesn't return to Pro Bowl form right away. The Browns still have Nick Chubb and one of the better offensive lines in the NFL.
After watching bad run defense and blown coverages derail Cleveland's playoff hopes in 2022, fans should be very optimistic about the defense's chances of becoming a team strength in 2023.
Dallas Cowboys: 2022 Results
The Dallas Cowboys have undergone some changes during the 2023 offseason. They lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the Los Angeles Chargers, and they parted with starting tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Ezekiel Elliott.
However, Dallas has a plan in place for adapting. Head coach Mike McCarthy will take over the play-calling, and his West Coast-based system will likely rely less on tight ends and the ground game than Moore's offense did.
Things will look a little different in Big D, but fans can remain optimistic because of last year's results. Dallas had to adapt in 2022 when left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a preseason knee injury and when quarterback Dak Prescott missed five games with a hand injury. They adjusted their game plan and went on to have a strong campaign.
The Cowboys finished with 12 wins, thumped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round and gave the San Francisco 49ers nearly everything they could handle in the divisional round.
With Prescott healthy and new additions like Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks and rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the fold, the Cowboys are equipped to navigate any early adjustment period and make another push toward the postseason.
Denver Broncos: The Hiring of Sean Payton
Denver Broncos fans were likely already optimistic when Denver ousted rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett late last season.
Hackett proved to be ill-equipped as a head coach. He made several curious in-game decisions and failed to provide a semblance of offensive cohesion. The result was a disappointing five-win campaign and a career-worst year from prized trade acquisition and quarterback Russell Wilson.
Fans should be even more excited about the addition of Sean Payton as Hackett's replacement—especially as it relates to Wilson.
Payton helped make Drew Brees a Hall of Famer in New Orleans, and he got results from less proven quarterbacks like Taysom Hill (7-2 as a starting quarterback under Payton) and Jameis Winston (5-2).
With Payton running the show, Wilson will have a chance to return to the Pro Bowl form he regularly showed with the Seattle Seahawks. At the very least, Payton is an experienced enough play-caller to get more out of the offense.
Coupled with a defense that ranked seventh overall last season, that should be enough to make Denver a playoff contender. Payton's Saints teams never won fewer than seven games, and that should be a realistic Broncos floor in 2023.
Detroit Lions: It's All Coming Together
Ever since his now-infamous "kneecap biting" introductory press conference in 2021, it's been clear that Dan Campbell has a vision for the Detroit Lions as a tough, gritty and motivated team.
While Detroit only won three games in its first season under Campbell, the team did indeed show fight. That fight continued in 2022, when the Lions offense also took flight. Detroit won nine games last season thanks to its explosive offense and nearly played its way into the postseason.
This offseason, the Lions addressed a defense that ranked last in yards allowed in 2022 by adding players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, rookie linebacker Jack Campbell and rookie defensive back Brian Branch.
Detroit also augmented its fifth-ranked scoring offense with players like David Montgomery, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.
Fans can now expect a Lions team that is potent offensively, functional defensively and follows a driven and determined head coach in which it believes. While Detroit may cling to its identity as an underdog team, the minimal expectation for the 2023 season should be a playoff berth.
Green Bay Packers: It's Finally Jordan Love Time
This offseason, the Green Bay Packers officially turned the page from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback. While the transition won't guarantee Green Bay a return trip to the postseason, fans should be excited to finally get an extended glimpse at the franchise's future.
Rodgers, after all, is 39 years old and coming off one of the worst seasons in his career. Love might not be an immediate upgrade under center, but the early buzz has been positive.
"I think he definitely has all the intangibles," running back AJ Dillon told SiriusXM Radio (h/t ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper). "He's earned the trust of the locker room. Guys respect him. Guys wanna play for him."
Green Bay has done an admirable job of surrounding Love with promising young talent too, adding the likes of tight end Luke Musgrave, tight end Tucker Kraft and wideout Jayden Reed to go with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dillon and Aaron Jones.
If the offense clicks quickly—something it failed to do with Rodgers in 2022—the Packers could be surprisingly relevant in the NFC playoff race.
Houston Texans: The Stroud-Anderson Pairing
After watching the Houston Texans win a combined 11 games over the last three seasons, fans should be cheerful about simply seeing a new direction under head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Ryans, a former Texans linebacker, last served as the 49ers defensive coordinator. During his time in San Francisco, Ryans learned exactly what it takes to field a consistently successful team.
In the short term, Ryans should make Houston a more competitive squad. In the long term, rookie first-round picks C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. could make the Texans perennial contenders.
Stroud was the top-ranked quarterback on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final draft board, and the Ohio State product has all the tools to develop into a legitimate franchise quarterback.
Anderson was the top-ranked player at any position on the B/R board and should be a difference-making pass-rusher from Day 1.
While Stroud and Anderson may experience their fair share of rookie road bumps in 2023, they have the potential to become foundational pieces at two of the most important positions in the sport. Both should provide fans with early signs of a brighter future.
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson
While the Texans may be a few seasons away from being playoff contenders, there's a chance that the Indianapolis Colts are competitive now. They have their own rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson, but they also have a strong roster and a new head coach in Shane Steichen who can develop him.
The Colts won only four games in 2022, but they also lost key players like Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard and Julian Blackmon for stretches to injuries. If the roster is healthier this season, Indy could be good.
A lot will hinge on when Richardson cracks the starting lineup and how quickly he develops. The Florida product oozes physical potential—he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at 6'4" and 244 pounds—but has had issues with accuracy and consistency.
The good news is that Steichen is a bright offensive coach who helped mold Jalen Hurts into a viable MVP candidate as the Eagles offensive coordinator. If he can get Richardson up to speed quickly, the dual-threat quarterback and Taylor could really stress opposing defenses this season.
Indy might still be competitive if Gardner Minshew II is under center Week 1, but fans should most anticipate a look at Richardson.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Year 3
Trevor Lawrence's rookie campaign was a mess. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft was saddled with a borderline incompetent head coach in Urban Meyer, went 3-14 as a starter and posted truly bust-worthy numbers (12 TDs, 17 INTs, 71.9 QB rating).
Of course, Lawrence went on to show exactly why judging a player after one season is foolhardy. He flourished under the seasoned Doug Pederson in 2022, posted a 95.2 quarterback rating, carried Jacksonville to an AFC South title, won a playoff game and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate.
According to NFL Research (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com), Lawrence's 23.3-point jump in passer rating was the largest swing by a quarterback from his first campaign to his second (minimum 400 pass attempts) in league history.
Entering his second full offseason with Pederson—and with 2020 second-team All-Pro Calvin Ridley entering the mix—Lawrence could continue to improve in Year 3.
Lawrence isn't the only reason for optimism. The Jags have a talented roster, star players like Travis Etienne Jr. and Josh Allen, plus a Super Bowl-winning coach in Pederson. However, the prospect of Lawrence fully breaking into the ranks of the elite should truly rouse the fanbase.
Kansas City Chiefs: The Mahomes-Reid Track Record
Fans of the defending Super Bowl champions rarely need a reason to get excited about the coming season. However, as the Los Angeles Rams proved last year, winning a ring doesn't guarantee sustained success.
However, consistently positive results are exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs have found with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since Mahomes took over as the full-time starting quarterback in 2018, Kansas City has not missed the AFC Championship Game, has reached three Super Bowls and won two.
A lot of the credit belongs to Mahomes, as he's on a record-shattering pace to start his career. However, it's pairing with head coach Andy Reid that has truly made Kansas City a dynasty.
"He's learned how to get the most out of me every day. He doesn't let me be satisfied with where I'm at. He teaches me a ton," Mahomes told Rob Maaddi of Reid on the AP Pro Football Podcast (h/t ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams).
This dynamic duo has ensured that the Chiefs remain in the upper NFL echelon, regardless of any turnover at key positions—like when they parted with Tyreek Hill in 2022.
Las Vegas Raiders: The Rebuild Has Finally Begun
Last offseason, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler tried to build on a Las Vegas Raiders roster that had reached the playoffs the previous season. However, additions like Chandler Jones and Davante Adams weren't enough to push Las Vegas into contention.
This offseason, the new front office began its rebuild in earnest. Former staples like Derek Carr are gone, while veterans like Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers are in.
While the early stages of a rebuild can be tough for fans to endure, they can bring a level of anticipation. The wins may not come frequently in 2023, but fans will get a look at young players who can become long-term fixtures of the franchise.
Meyers, who is still only 26 years old, can be one of those future building blocks. So can members of Las Vegas' impressive rookie class—like pass-rusher Tyree Wilson, tight end Michael Mayer, defensive tackle Byron Young and wideout Tre Tucker.
What the Raiders have done in the recent past hasn't worked. Time will tell if the latest makeover does, but fans can appreciate the fact that Las Vegas has finally flipped the switch and begun building a promising young foundation.
Los Angeles Chargers: The Hiring of Kellen Moore
The Chargers had a strong 2022 campaign, but it came crashing down in the Wild Card Round against Jacksonville. Fans probably still aren't over the fact that L.A. blew a 27-0 lead and added only three points after halftime.
The idea that new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can help produce a more efficient and productive offense—one that can protect and build on an early lead—should have fans eager for the season to arrive.
And that idea is sound. Moore's Dallas offense ranked 18th in yards per rush, ninth in yards per pass, 11th in total yards and fourth in scoring. The Cowboys were better at scoring points (you know, the thing that matters) than racking up yardage.
The 2022 Chargers went the opposite way. They could accumulate yards (ninth in total offense) but weren't particularly efficient—they ranked 14th in yards per pass attempt and 30th in yards per rush—or great at getting into the end zone (13th in scoring).
The roster is littered with skill-position talent, such as Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and rookie Quentin Johnston, for Justin Herbert to utilize. If the Chargers can implement a plan that allows them to close out games, they'll be a tough out in the playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams: A Healthy Core Trio
At first blush, the Rams appear to be in store for a rough season. They won only five games in 2022 and jettisoned talented players like Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner in the offseason.
The reality is that L.A.'s 2023 campaign probably will be rough. The Rams have shed future cap dollars, stacked up rookie prospects—they made 14 draft selections—and are eyeing a transition year.
It shouldn't be a full-on rebuild, however, as long as centerpieces Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp remain healthy. All three missed significant time last year—Stafford missed much of the lead-up to the 2022 season with an elbow issue too—which contributed to Los Angeles' fall from its 2021 zenith.
All three should be ready for action ahead of Week 1.
"It's kind of nice that I'll be able to go out there and have a much more normal offseason experience and be able to be out there and do what I love to do," Stafford said in April, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.
The Rams will still focus on developing talent for the future in 2023, but with Stafford, Donald and Kupp back in the fold, they should also win some games along the way.
Miami Dolphins: A Healthy Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins had a talent-laden roster in 2022. It got even better this offseason with the additions of players like Jalen Ramsey and rookie running back Devon Achane. However, if Miami is going to be a Super Bowl contender in 2023, it needs quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to stay healthy.
Tagovailoa was fantastic in 2023 before a series of concussions pushed him out ahead of the playoffs. He went 8-5 as the starter and posted a league-best 105.5 passer rating. Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins went 1-4, including the playoffs.
It remains to be seen if Tagovailoa can stay healthy throughout the coming season. Fans can feel confident, though, that he's healthy now and has been working to ensure he stays that way.
"I'm really encouraged about the work that he's doing for preventative injuries with his core and his neck training," head coach Mike McDaniel said in April, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.
If Tagovailoa can finish the regular season under center instead of on the sidelines, Miami will be capable of a deep postseason push.
Minnesota Vikings: The Hiring of Brian Flores
Here's the bad news. The Minnesota Vikings are undergoing some offensive adjustments that could produce mixed results early in 2023. Fans may miss longtime standouts Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook on opening day.
The good news is that the hiring of defensive coordinator Brian Flores may help make the Vikings a better overall team. Minnesota's offense was potent in 2022 (eighth in scoring), but its defense (31st overall, 28th in points allowed) was too often laughable.
Flores has a track record of getting quick results. The Dolphins ranked 32nd in points allowed in Flores' first season as head coach. By Year 2, they ranked sixth. As a senior assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Flores helped turn a run defense that ranked last in 2021 into a top-10 group this past season.
While Minnesota's defense probably won't jump into the ranks of the elite this season, it should be much more efficient than it was under Ed Donatell.
An improved defense, combined with an offense that features Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, T.J. Hockenson and rookie wideout Jordan Addison, will make the Vikings formidable.
New England Patriots: An Actual Offensive Coordinator
The New England Patriots were a playoff team in 2021, and their rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, was a Pro Bowler. However, when Josh McDaniels departed in 2022 and was replaced by a defensive coach in Matt Patricia, everything fell apart.
Jones saw a 7.7-point dip in passer rating, a 2.4-percent drop in completion rate, and the offense plummeted from sixth in scoring to 17th.
Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien—a seasoned offensive play-caller who has held the position in New England before—should have both Jones and the offense trending back in the right direction.
Part of O'Brien's plan involved tailoring an offense to Jones' strengths.
"According to several people close to the situation, he has been implementing pieces of his system from the University of Alabama more than recycling Patriots playbooks of years past," The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote.
Fans should be thrilled about the potential return of Jones the Pro Bowler and about the team's chances to be a surprise playoff team. New England is being overlooked in the AFC East, but adding an improved offense to an eighth-ranked defense and head coach Bill Belichick is a recipe for notable improvement.
New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr
Will quarterback Derek Carr be the missing piece that puts New Orleans back into playoff contention? We don't know the answer yet, obviously, but fans should be very optimistic about his addition.
When the Saints signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million deal this offseason, they added the most proven quarterback they've had since Drew Brees retired in 2021.
Over the past two seasons, New Orleans has relied on a combination of Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Ian Book and Andy Dalton. A lack of stability and top-tier results at the quarterback position held the team back.
Carr has 142 starts on his resume, has been mostly durable throughout his career—he's only missed six regular-season games in nine seasons—and is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl campaign.
Upon signing, Carr instantly became the top quarterback in the NFC South. He should get more out of skill-position players like Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed than his post-Brees predecessors did, and that may indeed be enough to launch New Orleans back to the top of the division.
New York Giants: Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen
New York Giants fans may not be so optimistic in the wake of Saquon Barkley publicly mulling a holdout. However, they should feel fairly confident in the team's ability to overcome.
Losing Barkley for the season would undoubtedly hurt. However, New York brought back most of the pieces from last year's playoff campaign and expanded its receiving corps. With pass-catchers like Darren Waller, Cole Beasley and rookie Jalin Hyatt joining the group, quarterback Daniel Jones may show more growth in 2023.
The Giants do have backfield depth in Matt Breida, James Robinson and rookie fifth-round pick Eric Gray.
The biggest reason for optimism, though, is that after missing the postseason for five straight years—and last winning a playoff game in 2011—the Giants advanced to the divisional round.
It was a quick fortune reversal under coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. They paved an immediate path to the playoffs, and fans should have confidence in the front office's ability to improve in Year 2.
Both Daboll and Schoen came over from Buffalo, a franchise that has made four straight postseason appearances. Nothing in the NFL is guaranteed, of course, but 2022 might mark the start of a similar run for the Giants.
New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets, and their fans, have to recognize that the play for Aaron Rodgers was a gamble. He's 39 years old, coming off one of the worst seasons of his career and joining a (mostly) unfamiliar roster.
But everyone can be positive about the gamble since it means moving past one of the league's most underwhelming quarterback situations. Zach Wilson has been a disaster since being drafted second overall in 2021, and Jets quarterbacks posted a collective passer rating of just 75.0 last season.
Rodgers disappointed in 2022, but he posted a respectable 91.1 passer rating. He'll have better skill players in New York to go with a few familiar faces—like Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Hackett and Rodgers are already busy at work, implementing a new offense.
"It's one I've had success in," Rodgers told reporters (h/t ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons).
A return to Pro Bowl form by Rodgers isn't out of the question. He should at least provide an upgrade over what New York had under center last year. And matching improved quarterback play with a defense that ranked fourth in both points and yards allowed in 2022 should put the Jets in the postseason.
Philadelphia Eagles: The Championship Window
The Eagles fell short of winning Super Bowl LVII, which has surely left a bad taste in the collective mouths of the Philadelphia faithful. Those willing to look on the bright side, however, can recognize that the franchise's championship window has only just opened.
Star quarterback Jalen Hurts is entering just his third season as the full-time starter and he's already one of the top signal-callers in the league. He's also going to stick around, as general manager Howie Roseman locked up Hurts with a five-year, $255 million extension.
That's not the only great move Roseman made this offseason either. The Eagles have successfully done the delicate dance that is building an immediate contender while also building for the future.
Philadelphia brought back key contributors like James Bradberry, Darius Slay (on a reworked contract), Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. The team also added talented rookies like defensive tackle Jalen Carter, pass-rusher Nolan Smith, offensive lineman Tyler Steen and safety Sydney Brown.
The Eagles are deep, have a strong mix of veteran talent and youth and have their brightest star under contract for the foreseeable future. Whether it happens this year or not, they will be back in the Big Game.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett's 2022 Growth
Was Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett perfect as a rookie in 2022? No, he finished with seven touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of only 76.7.
Raw numbers would suggest that Pittsburgh downgraded at quarterback following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. As is often the case in the NFL, though, raw statistics don't tell the whole story.
The Steelers and their fans should feel great about the growth that Pickett showed over the course of the year. Eight of his nine interceptions came in his first five games, he won six of his final seven starts, engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks and had four game-winning drives.
Pickett is trending in the right direction, and he should show more growth after his second full offseason and first as the established starter under offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
If Canada is willing to open up the playbook, Pickett could soar. He'll be leading a strong roster that added the likes of Patrick Peterson, Allen Robinson II and rookie tackle Broderick Jones, and while might not be ready to carry the team yet, he stands a very good chance of steering the Steelers back into the postseason.
San Francisco 49ers: (Hopefully) A Healthy Quarterback
The 49ers have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, and they showcased their talent and depth last season. Despite being on their third quarterback in seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy, San Francisco marched to the NFC Championship Game.
The 49ers might have even reached the Super Bowl if they hadn't lost Purdy and backup Josh Johnson in the conference title game.
While Purdy (elbow) and 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance (ankle) are both recovering from injuries, San Francisco should have at least one healthy quarterback to open the season. Lance was present at organized team activities, and Purdy is expected to be back sooner than later.
"He's right on pace," head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month, per Dhani Joseph of the New York Post.
San Francisco also added 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold to the mix, ensuring that it will have a strong insurance policy in place to start the season. With a terrific head coach in Shanahan, a roster loaded with stars and a healthy signal-caller, the 49ers are poised for another deep playoff run.
Seattle Seahawks: A More Complete Roster
Some unexpectedly spectacular play from quarterback Geno Smith propelled the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs in 2022. Smith broke through with a Pro Bowl campaign while helming an offense that ranked ninth in scoring. While Seattle's 26th-ranked defense left plenty to be desired, the Seahawks were good enough for a postseason appearance.
This year, a deeper and more balanced roster could have Seattle going further.
Smith is back after signing a three-year, $75 million extension. He'll have new offensive playmakers in rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and rookie running back Zach Charbonnet. He should see a much-improved Seahawks defense when he's on the sideline too.
Seattle added the likes of Jarran Reed, Dre'Mont Jones, Mario Edwards Jr., Bobby Wagner and rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the offseason. It will also be entering Year 2 with defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who transitioned the defense to a 3-4 base system last season.
Some of Seattle's defensive holdovers weren't perfect fits for that 3-4 scheme, which likely played a role in the defensive struggles. Hurtt will have better and better-suited personnel this year, which will help the Seahawks be dangerous on both sides of the ball.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Post-Tom Brady Plan
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost star quarterback Tom Brady to retirement this offseason, and some would believe that it ended the Bucs' playoff window.
However, Tampa managed to retain the likes of Jamel Dean, Anthony Nelson and Lavonte David while reloading with rookie prospects like Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby.
Tampa has the talent to remain competitive in the post-Brady era. Everything will hinge on its quarterback play, and the Buccaneers have a plan for that. They took Kyle Trask in the 2021 draft and added 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield in the offseason.
Mayfield appears to be the front-runner for the starting job.
"There's no question that he is in command down there," CBS Sports' Rick Spielman said on the With the First Pick podcast (h/t Adam Slivon of Pewter Report).
If Mayfield can be the quality starter he was at times in Cleveland, the Bucs can be a playoff team. If he can't, Tampa will get a look at Trask and/or perhaps make a run at a top 2024 QB prospect.
The Bucs still have a strong roster foundation, and they should find their quarterback of the future within the next calendar year.
Tennessee Titans: A Glimpse of the Future
The Tennessee Titans may not be particularly good this season, and they appear headed toward a rebuild. Tennessee did recently add wideout DeAndre Hopkins to an offense short on receiving weapons, but it did little to address a defense that ranked 23rd in yards allowed and last in passing yards allowed last season.
Next spring, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry will become free agents.
While some fans will lament what is likely the end of an era for the Titans, there are reasons to be excited about the coming season. The biggest is that it will provide fans with a look at potential future stars like second-year receiver Treylon Burks, second-year cornerback Roger McCreary, rookie offensive lineman Peter Skoronski and rookie quarterback Will Levis.
If some of those youngsters flourish in 2023—and Tannehill and Henry stay healthy—Tennessee could challenge in the AFC South. However, change is looming, and fans should be optimistic about what Tennessee's future centerpieces can accomplish.
If all goes well, the Titans will be competitive while also showing glimpses of a bright future.
Washington Commanders: An Elite Defense
Washington Commanders fans should be happy to finally get an extended look at second-year quarterback Sam Howell. The 2022 fifth-round pick started only one game as a rookie but will enter training camp as QB1.
If Howell can hold off Jacoby Brissett and perform better than last year's tandem of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz did, Washington might just be a playoff contender.
The reason for this—and the reason Washington should feel confident about its chances—is a defense that is among the NFL's best.
The Commanders ranked third in yards allowed last season, seventh in points allowed and
eighth in defensive red-zone touchdown rate (51.9 percent), according to Pro Football Reference. No team was better defensively on third down (31.9 percent conversion rate).
Where Washington was lacking was in turnover rate. The Commanders recorded only nine interceptions and 18 total takeaways in 2022. To address that, they added rookie corner Emmanuel Forbes, who recorded 14 interceptions and six pick-sixes in three collegiate seasons.
The Commanders don't need elite quarterback play to be a playoff team in 2023. They only need Howell and/or Brissett to be average, and the optimist's view is that at least one of them will.
*Contract information via Spotrac.