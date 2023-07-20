USA vs. Vietnam: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States women's national team begins its Women's World Cup title defense on Friday night (9 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com) against Vietnam.

Vlatko Andonovski's side is expected to cruise past the first-time World Cup participant with tougher games on the horizon in Group G.

Andonovski's goal throughout the group stage should be to find the right balance of players in the starting XI, and figure out who would be more effective coming off the bench.

The USWNT possesses an abundance of top forwards in Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan, Lynn Williams, Megan Rapinoe and Alyssa Thompson.

The Americans must be secure with their unit in front of goal. Becky Sauerbrunn's injury created a big hole at center back. The USWNT can use Friday's match as an opportunity to play into some comfort in a World Cup contest.

Vietnam holds the chance to pull off one of the most stunning upsets in World Cup history in its first-ever match. The Asian nation played Germany and New Zealand close in two pre-tournament friendlies, but it comes into Friday off a 9-0 friendly loss to Spain.

Vietnam could make life hard on the Americans for a half, or we could see total dominance from the USWNT, like we have in so many previous World Cups.