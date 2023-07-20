Bears' Eddie Jackson: I'm Going to Have 1 of the Best Seasons Ever Played by a Safety

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson made a pretty significant declaration on Wednesday.

Jackson tweeted that he's determined to have a 2023 season worthy of the record books.

The Bears selected Jackson in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Alabama and he went on to earn two Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro selection during his first three seasons.

Chicago rewarded him with a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension following the 2019 campaign, but he hasn't been nearly as effective since putting pen-to-paper on the deal that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety at the time.

During the 2022 season, Jackson posted four interceptions, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 80 tackles in 12 games.

While Jackson is determined to flip the script in 2023, declaring that he's going to have "one of the best seasons ever played by a safety" might be a bit of a stretch.

