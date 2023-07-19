Report: Shannon Sharpe, ESPN Discussed 'Contributor' Role After 'Undisputed' Exit

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

ESPN had discussions with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe about becoming an on-air "contributor" with the network, according to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez.

Working occasionally alongside Stephen A. Smith on First Take was among the ideas floated during the conversations.

Sharpe confirmed on June 13 he was leaving Undisputed and Fox Sports. He had co-starred on the show with Skip Bayless since September 2016.

A week later, the 55-year-old made it clear he intends to continue his broadcasting career elsewhere.

When it looked like Sharpe was on his way out at Fox, Smith said he'd be happy to welcome the NFL legend onto First Take. But he didn't envision Sharpe becoming a mainstay and instead saw him joining the regular rotation of talking heads.

McCarthy and Perez wrote that signing with ESPN as a "contributor" would afford Sharpe a level of freedom. His Club Shay Shay podcast would be unaffected, and he'd have the ability to pursue other deals with third parties.

McCarthy reported June 20 that FanDuel had reached out to Sharpe.

Whatever the eight-time Pro Bowler decides, McCarthy and Perez reported a resolution is expected in August to align with the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.