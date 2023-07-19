X

    Mark Daigneault, Thunder Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension After Play-In Berth

    Adam WellsJuly 19, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 02: Head coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder coaches during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center on April 02, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
    Ian Maule/Getty Images

    After leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the play-in tournament last season, head coach Mark Daigneault has been rewarded with a new contract.

    The Thunder announced Wednesday that they signed Daigneault to a multiyear extension.

    Daigneault has been a coach in the Thunder organization since August 2014 when he was hired as head coach of their G League affiliate. He had a brief stint as an assistant with the NBA team during the 2015-16 season.

    After five seasons with the Oklahoma City Blue, Daigneault joined the Thunder's coaching staff on a permanent basis as an assistant to head coach Billy Donovan prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

    Donovan and the Thunder mutually parted ways in in September 2020. Daigneault was promoted to head coach two months later. It was a natural fit given his experience in player development as a G League, and the Thunder entering a rebuild by trading veterans like Chris Paul, Steven Adams, Dennis Schröder and Danilo Gallinari.

    The Thunder went a combined 46-108 in Daigneault's first two seasons. They made huge strides in 2022-23 with a 40-42 record, a 16-win improvement from the previous season.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-NBA first team after set career-highs in scoring (31.4 points per game) and field-goal percentage (51.0) in 68 starts.

    Oklahoma City made the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves to determine the No. 8 seed.

    Daigneault finished second to Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings in 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year voting.