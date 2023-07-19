Dolphins Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

Dolphins Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being CutJuly 19, 2023
The Miami Dolphins' abundance of top-tier NFL talent means they have less patience than other franchises to develop younger players.
Miami could cut late-round draft picks from the last two seasons on offense because of how much depth it already has.
The same statement could ring true on the back end of the defense, where the Dolphins loaded up in the offseason.
The new arrivals in the secondary could block a path for younger players to develop and lead to cuts instead of a natural progression in playing time.
The Dolphins would obviously rather have the top-end guys than a bunch of career journeymen, and the aggressive roster build could benefit other teams that need to fill their rosters with young talent.
Erik Ezukanma
Erik Ezukanma failed to earn consistent playing time in his rookie season.
The fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech caught one pass for three yards in a year that was dominated by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The Dolphins added wide receiver depth in the offseason in the form of Robbie Chosen and Braxton Berrios.
The depth chart fills out fast with the new arrivals. Cedrick Wilson sits in a good spot to make the 53-man roster as well.
Ezukanma needs to beat out at least one of Chosen and Wilson, and he may have to perform better than both wide outs, to stick with the Dolphins for another season.
The 23-year-old could try to carve out a niche for himself on special teams. That seems like the best path to a roster spot since a bulk of the targets in the passing game will go elsewhere.
Elijah Campbell
A similar situation is playing out at defensive back with Elijah Campbell.
The offseason addition of Jalen Ramsey and the draft selection of Cam Smith cycled Campbell further down the overall secondary depth chart.
The Dolphins' starters are already chosen and there are few positions left on the 53-man roster at cornerback and safety.
Campbell appeared in all 16 games last season, but he barely made an imprint on the defense with 12 total tackles and one pass defended.
Like Ezukanma, Campbell may have to hone his special teams skills in training camp to find his best path to the Week 1 roster.
Elijah Higgins
Miami's 2023 sixth-round pick needs to break through a log jam at tight end to get on the 53-man roster.
Elijah Higgins will compete with Tyler Kroft and Eric Saubert for the spots behind Durham Smythe.
Higgins is already at a disadvantage because the Dolphins are moving him from wide receiver, the position he played at Stanford, to tight end.
Higgins would not have had a shot at breaking into the crowded wide receiver depth chart, so the move to tight end at least gives him a shot at making the opening week squad.
Pass catching will not be the only thing Higgins is judged on over the next month. He must show the requisite blocking skills to leap over Kroft and Saubert, two experienced tight ends who do not have flashy career totals, but can block and catch with the best depth players in the league at the position.