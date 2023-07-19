Patriots Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being CutJuly 19, 2023
Patriots Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut
The New England Patriots' failed pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins means there will a large focus on the wide receiver depth chart in training camp.
JuJu Smith Schuster, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton should be the top three wide outs on the depth chart, but after that, the competition is wide open.
Kendrick Bourne has a point to prove after a disappointing 2022 season, and if he does not match the level of the younger players within the squad, he could be jettisoned to the free-agent market.
The coaching staff should pay close attention to the running back and cornerback depth charts as well.
The Patriots seem to have a set order at each spot going into training camp, but a pair of hungry young players could flip that around to get on the 53-man roster.
Kendrick Bourne
Bourne is probably the happiest person on the Patriots roster that Hopkins did not sign.
The 27-year-old seemed like the easy answer to cut if Hopkins signed because of his drop off in performance from 2021 to 2022 and his salary.
Bourne recorded a career-best 800 receiving yards and tied his best-ever mark of five receiving touchdowns in 2021. He had 434 yards and a single score in 2022.
The former San Francisco wide out comes into training camp as the No. 4 option, at best, at wide receiver. There are a handful of young players who could drop him far enough down the pecking order to be cut.
Kayshon Boutte, a rookie out of LSU, is the player Bourne has to worry about the most. Former Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is listed as a wide receiver on the depth chart, and if he catches on quick at the position, he could be looked at as a deep threat on the 53-man roster.
Bourne needs to prove he can be somewhere between his 2021 and 2022 numbers to remain on the roster as help for Mac Jones.
Kevin Harris
The Patriots running back carousel in the offseason left Kevin Harris potentially on the outside looking in at the Week 1 roster.
Pierre Strong Jr. and Ty Montgomery will compete with Harris for the snaps behind Rhamondre Stevenson.
Montgomery is an interesting addition to the running back room because he is a solid pass-catcher and special teams contributor.
Montgomery could easily earn a roster spot over Harris because of his experience, but Bill Belichick could carry him as a wide receiver depending on how that position shakes out.
Harris, who ran for 52 yards on 18 carries in his rookie season, needs to show he can be a solid backup to Stevenson.
A standout game or two in preseason could go a long way in the Patriots' decision to keep him on the 53-man roster, or relegate him to practice squad or free agency.
Shaun Wade
Shaun Wade appears to have a ton of work to do to be on the 53-man roster.
The former Ohio State star has not caught in his two seasons with the Patriots, and his spot on the roster was put further under threat by the first-round selection of Christian Gonzalez.
Gonzalez bumped everyone down one spot on the cornerback depth chart. Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant should all be ahead of Wade. Jack Jones enters training camp with an edge in experience over the 2021 fifth-round pick.
Wade's status with the Patriots may already be determined because of that depth, but he can at least make Belichick and his staff think about the decision to cut him with a few strong weeks of preseason.
At minimum, Wade could showcase himself to other teams who may need an extra corner or special teams help.