Patriots Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots' failed pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins means there will a large focus on the wide receiver depth chart in training camp.

JuJu Smith Schuster, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton should be the top three wide outs on the depth chart, but after that, the competition is wide open.

Kendrick Bourne has a point to prove after a disappointing 2022 season, and if he does not match the level of the younger players within the squad, he could be jettisoned to the free-agent market.

The coaching staff should pay close attention to the running back and cornerback depth charts as well.

The Patriots seem to have a set order at each spot going into training camp, but a pair of hungry young players could flip that around to get on the 53-man roster.