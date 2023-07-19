Brock Lesnar Remains As Relevant As Ever Entering Another WWE SummerSlam Main Event

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another WWE SummerSlam, another Brock Lesnar main event.

Since his meteoric rise to the top of the wrestling world at the 2002 event, Lesnar has remained a vital part of the summertime spectacular, competing against Hall of Famers and iconic Superstars like The Rock, Kurt Angle, Triple H, CM Punk, John Cena, The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

Next up is Cody Rhodes on Saturday, August 5 from Detroit's Ford Field in a match that may not go on last, but is undoubtedly a main event contest between two of the biggest stars in the company.

The former Universal champion's ability to remain relevant and prominent featured on WWE programming is a testament to the performer in an industry whose fans demand fresh, new and exciting at every turn.

Even more so when you take into consideration just how little Lesnar has changed and how much that has worked to his advantage.

In fact, since his return to the company in 2012, Lesnar's biggest change has been aesthetic, with the introduction of a new hairstyle, a beard and the occasional cowboy hat.

He has otherwise remained the same, ferocious beast of a competitor that he has always been and that is where he differs from others that have been in similar situations over the years. Lesnar understands his on-screen persona, knows what works, and has protected it from some of the shoddy creative that has befallen some of his peers.

Whether he was the Next Big Thing, The Beast Incarnate or The Country Ass Kicker, Lesnar has stayed true to the unstoppable destroyer he first unleashed on the WWE Universe two decades ago.

At his core, he is unforgiving and relentless, with a hair-trigger. He takes joy in beating people up and can absorb more than the typical human being. He also brings an intensity to his performances that no other Superstar can even dream of matching.

Lesnar is a total badass but more importantly, he carries himself like one. He exudes it and the fans recognize it.

He does not rest on that central element of his performance and it is for that reason that he audience continues to tune in. Even when Lesnar headlines yet another premium live event against Reigns or clashes with Rhodes for the third time in four extravaganzas, audiences will tune in.

Even when they complain about his continued presence at the top of the card, they cannot help but watch with interest.

He is believable thanks to a realism forged on the mats of the University of Minnesota while winning an NCAA championship and reinforced in the octagon as the biggest draw in UFC.

No change to his physical appearance, cowboy hat, or Money in the Bank briefcase boombox changes the fact that fans know he is a legitimate ass-kicker nor the fact that he looks and plays the part.

That is why a wild pull-apart brawl with Reigns or an unrelenting beatdown of Rhodes will always draw the attention of the audience and create palpable excitement for a major match.

He has proven timeless, a competitor that is perpetually over for as long as he damn well pleases.