Pikmin 4 Review: Gameplay Impressions, Features and Videos for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

Pikmin 4 is a brilliant real-time strategy game and an awesome addition to the Nintendo Switch library.

Pikmin 4 is the best and most accessible entry in the mainline series. For veterans of the series, they'll be treated to welcomed additions to familiar mechanics, plus the most expansive and intriguing world in the series.

Although the previous three mainline home console games are available on Switch, Pikmin 4 is an excellent choice for gamers to begin their Pikmin journey if they've never played the previous games. The quality of life features, immense depth and improvements on previous systems will surely make a fan of anybody who has never played a game in the series before. After experiencing Pikmin 4, gamers will likely want to check out the previous entries because the gameplay is so engrossing.

Nintendo is releasing Pikmin 4 at the perfect time following the monumental release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is far more of a relaxed experience compared to the action and puzzle focus of Tears of the Kingdom, so it's a much-needed change of pace for Switch gamers.

Gameplay Impressions and Features

There aren't many games available on Switch like the Pikmin series, especially not many that manage to combine the gameplay mechanics, charm and seal of quality that Nintendo provides.

Perhaps most surprising for gamers who have never experienced Pikmin before is that the controls are extremely intuitive and are not cumbersome. The control scheme will quickly become second nature because it doesn't have a steep learning curve. As gamers unlock new items, it doesn't become overwhelming or use too many configurations, especially compared to a game like Tears of the Kingdom, which featured a control scheme that's very involved.

The progression arc of Pikmin 4 is implemented to perfection by Nintendo. Systems are slowly introduced that layer on top of each other to make for a smooth gameplay experience. It is generally a calming and relaxing game but the difficulty and thought-provoking challenge across different modes or encounters is gradual and never overwhelming. Perhaps one of the best features for younger gamers, those new to the series or completionists is that enemies don't respawn, so areas can be freely explored without the intensity of encountering enemies or having to re-do encounters.

Oatchi, the user character's dog companion, is arguably the biggest gameplay difference compared to previous games and a welcomed addition. Oatchi is an excellent companion thanks to his combat skills, ability to transport treasure, and perhaps most importantly, speed when traversing the world. Although unable to climb, riding Oatchi is the most efficient way to explore. With a quick press of a button, gamers can ride Oatchi or command him to perform specific tasks. Oatchi adds another layer to the Pikmin's unique gameplay mechanics and it's difficult to think about going back to a game without Oatchi.

There are a lot of gear and items that unlock as the game progresses, many of which are very useful and thus makes for some difficult decisions because of how there will only be so many resources available to spend in the moment. However, perhaps the most difficult choices will be deciding which skills to unlock for Oatchi. As crew members are unlocked, Oatchi will gain ability points. There's plenty of awesome upgrades for Oatachi so gamers will definitely want to take the time to explore to increase his usefulness since a lot of the game is built on utilizing Oatchi for maximum efficiency.

Although Oatchi is an excellent inclusion, this game is still all about the different types of Pikmin. There's so many different Pikmin and they all have unique abilities that expand the gameplay design, puzzles and activities. As with the different modes and challenges, Nintendo does an excellent job introducing different Pikmin to force gamers to think differently during exploration.

The Pikmin series is no stranger to including a time element with exploration. For gamers new to the series, this may initially be hit-and-miss, especially for those who want to really take their time to explore. However, gamers will soon realize that having a specific amount of time each day enhances the strategy element because it forces the user to have a game plan for tasks to accomplish.

The time element also creates perfect stopping points in the game because otherwise it would be difficult to stop playing since the levels are massive and there's so much to discover. The level design is impressive with branching paths and shortcuts. There's a ton of hidden treasures, some of which have hilarious names in the Treasure Catalog because the crew members are from a foreign planet.

Another reason the time element works for daytime exploration is for the introduction of Night Expeditions. This mode breaks up the typical exploration in a great way. They almost serve as real-time tower-defense battles that provide a great job at testing a player's ability to keep their eyes on many enemies and different resources. At first it may seem off putting, especially for players who will want to get back to hunting for treasure, but when the action gets going, it serves as a quick, fun and intense section to enhance the normal gameplay mechanics. The Night Expeditions is an excellent mode that doesn't overstay its welcome and would actually be an excellent choice for Nintendo to potentially add more levels in the future.

However, one good quality of life feature is that pressing the -/+ button on the controller will skip a lot of animations. A welcomed quality of life feature addition would be to toggle certain animations on/off but at least having the option to manually skip is a nice concession and will be essential for would-be speedrunners.

As far as other quality of life and accessibility features, one excellent and helpful feature is the option to automatically optimize the number and type of different Pikmin in the party for the current level. Another incredible feature is the ability to rewind time. For example, if a lot of useful Pikmin are lost during a combat encounter or go flying off the map, there's an option to rewind time to the start of the expedition or specific minutes prior to the encounter. Although progress is naturally reversed, it's useful to recoup lost Pikmin and have the opportunity to better plan for the area.

Upon starting the game, it's difficult not to be enthralled by the graphics, art style and character design. The Pikmin series has always been a remarkable feat by Nintendo. It's amazing just how lifelike the world is while incorporating the usual cartoon-like models of the many different Pikmin and characters. The contrast between art styles has always stood out with the Pikmin series and is on full display with the Switch, especially in handheld mode using the Switch OLED console.

Like the art style, the sound design also stands out because it is so distinct compared to most games. The characters speak in their own foreign language, the Pikmin, Oatchi and other creatures have their own distinctive noises, the music is relaxing and everything is timed perfectly without any hiccups or glitches in audio.

Throughout the game, players will meet quirky characters who all have their own personalities and present humorous dialogue. The characters, levels and Pikmin look so much better compared to previous entries that it feels like exploring a Pixar movie. The presentation in general is a major improvement from the previous games, whether it's the field of vision during exploration or the user interface, to name a couple.

The weakest aspect of the game is the character creation and customization. One could argue it would've been better served without it because it's so limited in making the character feel special and personal to the user. It's understandable for the story why Nintendo did not create a main character and allowed gamers to create their own, but given the progression in creative suites across the industry, a more expansive suite would be welcomed.

Another slight to the game is that loading in or out of a level isn't as quick as most gamers would prefer. However, aside from character customization and some loading time, it's difficult to point to faults. The game runs flawlessly on the Switch and there weren't any glitches, hiccups or crashes across dozens of hours. Pikmin 4 was soft announced in 2015 and is every bit the quality gamers expect from Nintendo.

Conclusion

Pikmin 4 is supremely unique, creative and one of the most complete strategy games available for Switch. It is packed with content for a lengthy single-player experience, but it also offers co-op and multiplayer for gamers who want to play with friends or family. Gamers will be able to spend dozens of hours in this fantastic game that features intense, thought-provoking time-specific strategic challenges.

Pikmin 4 is the perfect entry point for newcomers and will be an eye-opening experience because it is so engrossing. Returning players will be treated to the best entry in the series. There is always something that commands attention, which makes for fun exploration when searching for new Pikmin, treasure and new areas.

Pikmin 4 is an incredible accomplishment that deserves to be nominated with the best strategy games of the year at The Game Awards.