Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins Are 'Definitely Legit Contenders' Ahead of 2023 Season

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes that his team is a "legit" contender in the AFC this year, according to comments made to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post on Tuesday.

"I think we're definitely legit contenders," he said. "There's no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball. And now with this being the first time as an offense, we get to come back understanding the plays already kind of molded into the offense a little more, I think. I think it can get very, very scary, pretty dangerous."

There's a lot to like about the Dolphins, who are coming off a 9-8 season that ended with a 34-31 loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

For starters, the offense returns its core pieces in Tagovailoa and star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. On the defensive side of the ball, the Dolphins will welcome star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to join a promising unit that includes talents such as Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

The biggest issue may be the level of competition in the AFC.

Simply put, the conference looks loaded thanks to a host of star quarterbacks and teams that look like they'll be staying in playoff contention for the foreseeable future. That group is led by the Kansas City Chiefs and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes but also includes franchises like the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

But Miami's explosive offense turned heads last year under new head coach Mike McDaniel. If the defense improves last year with Ramsey aboard and a full season of Chubb after he arrived via midseason trade, then this team could certainly make a Super Bowl run.