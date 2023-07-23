Predicting Which NBA Players Will Get Most Flopping Techs This Season

0 of 10

Ethical hoops fans rejoice. The NBA is at least trying something to slow down the wave of flopping that has washed over much of the league during the last several years.

Earlier this month, the league's Board of Governors approved an "in-game flopping penalty" that will allow referees to assess technical fouls on players for a "flop—or a physical act that reasonably appears to be intended to cause the officials to call a foul on another player."

Cynics may be doubtful this rule will affect real change. After all, the NBA's ability to fine players for flops is still in place. It never went away. But that mechanism is rarely used. And flopping is endemic throughout the league. If you'd tuned in to just about any 2022-23 game, you were likely to see one (or a few).

So yes, there's certainly a chance this doesn't change much, but it's worth a shot.

And now that the rule is in place, plenty of players have to at least be mildly concerned about its potential impact.

Notorious floppers like LeBron James, James Harden, Joel Embiid and Chris Paul could shoot one or two fewer free throws per game, but they won't necessarily lead the league in flopping techs.

Whether subconsciously or otherwise, referees are going to be hesitant to hammer superstars with these in-game penalties. And that means second-tier floppers like Austin Reaves could be in line for the most whistles.

But of course, he isn't likely to run away with that non-honor. No one is.

Who'll lead the way in flopping techs next season?