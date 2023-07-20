Braves' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With a 61-32 record entering play on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves have been baseball's best team, and they've done it with some key injuries to their starting rotation and a bullpen that has been shaky at times.

Upgrading the bullpen should be their top priority, while finding some sort of starting pitching depth would also be wise. That doesn't necessarily mean they need to swing for the fences, but a solid middle-of-the-rotation veteran could go a long way.

The front office has been willing and able to upgrade the roster at the trade deadline the last few years, and it would be surprising if they didn't make at least a few additions to a bona fide World Series contender.

Ahead, we've highlighted two players the team should target and taken a quick look at two guys they would be wise to avoid.