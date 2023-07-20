Red Sox's Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have stormed back into the postseason picture with a 10-3 record in July, overtaking the rival New York Yankees in the AL East standings.

That should be enough to remove them from the seller conversation, and adding a few pieces is not out of the question. Bolstering the starting rotation behind James Paxton and Brayan Bello will be the No. 1 item on their to-do list, while finding some middle relief help is also on the shopping list.

Ahead, we've highlighted two players the team should target and taken a quick look at a few guys they would be wise to avoid.