Red Sox's Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade DeadlineJuly 20, 2023
Red Sox's Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have stormed back into the postseason picture with a 10-3 record in July, overtaking the rival New York Yankees in the AL East standings.
That should be enough to remove them from the seller conversation, and adding a few pieces is not out of the question. Bolstering the starting rotation behind James Paxton and Brayan Bello will be the No. 1 item on their to-do list, while finding some middle relief help is also on the shopping list.
Ahead, we've highlighted two players the team should target and taken a quick look at a few guys they would be wise to avoid.
Target: RHP Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians
The most logical approach for the Red Sox might be to target pitchers who are controllable beyond the 2023 season, and the top name on that list among guys who are expected to be available is Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber.
The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has not been in the same overpowering ace this season with a 3.77 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 117 innings, and his 19.4 percent strikeout rate is a career-low, down from the 41.1 percent mark he logged during his peak campaign.
The 28-year-old is currently sidelined with elbow inflammation, but he is controllable through the 2024 season and would give Boston another quality arm to build the rotation around next year.
Target: RHP Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals
Jack Flaherty is arguably the most intriguing buy-low candidate on the summer trade market, and the St. Louis Cardinals should be motivated to move him with free agency looming this coming offseason.
He had a 6.18 ERA through his first eight starts before tossing seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 15, striking out a season-high 10 hitters along the way. That start looks like a potential turning point in his season.
Starting with that strong outing, he has six quality starts in his last 10 outings, including three in a row in July.
The Red Sox need more than just a back-end starter to push their rotation over the top, but they don't have the farm system to swing a blockbuster deal, so buying low on Flaherty in hopes he can hit his stride in the second half could be a smart move.
Players to Avoid
RHP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
Lynn also has some buy-low appeal based on strong starts on June 18 (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 16 K) and July 6 (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 11 K), but his overall performance makes him a far riskier target for a Red Sox team that needs stability.
The 36-year-old has a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts on the year, and he allowed six hits, three walks and four earned runs in 5.1 innings in his first start of the second half on Saturday.
RHPs David Robertson, New York Mets and RHP Jordan Hicks, St. Louis Cardinals
Robertson and Hicks are the top two rental relievers on the market, and aside from their need for more rotation depth, they could also use another quality setup reliever to help bridge the gap to Kenley Jansen.
However, if they are going to mortgage prospect talent to make a splash, the rotation needs to be the No. 1 priority. That will likely mean aiming a bit lower in their search for relief help.