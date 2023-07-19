Imagining Damian Lillard In 5 Realistic Landing Spots

0 of 5

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Let's go ahead and do what Damian Lillard so far will not: imagine his fit on more than one NBA team.

Ever since requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, the 33-year-old has remained "unwavering" in his insistence that he be sent to the Miami Heat. That may very well be his end destination—especially if his agent, Aaron Goodwin, successfully convinces every other potential suitor Lillard will not suit up for them.

Still, talks between the Heat and Blazers reportedly have "no real traction" weeks later. And with Lillard under contract for another four years (2026-27 player option), one of the 28 other squads not on his list could swoop in, roll the dice, acquire him and hope it all works out.

Random star destinations are not exactly standard fare. They're not unheard of, either. The Oklahoma City Thunder went off-book and dealt for Paul George in 2017. The Toronto Raptors did the same and snagged Kawhi Leonard in 2018—and then won a title.

Lillard's case is equal parts more complex and intriguing. He theoretically has less leverage than George or Leonard, because he's not on the verge of reaching free agency. But the $216 million he's owed over the next four years, at his age, are either a deterrent, an asset to risk-averse organizations or some combination of both.

This is all to say, we absolutely need to imagine what Lillard will look like on the Heat. And yet, it also behooves us to envision how he'll fit in on a smattering of other teams.

I have plucked five squads from three buckets just for the occasion: where Dame wants to play (Miami); two prospective suitors who can talk themselves past his narrow wish list; and two tantalizing-as-hell-long-shots that, if I had my druthers, would be aggressively party-crashing these sweepstakes. To the Vision Board!