8 Prominent NFL Players Headed into a Make-or-Break 2023 Season

On Tuesday, nine NFL teams welcomed rookies to training camp, which means the action on the football field will ramp up in the coming days. In the summer heat, several players will face immense pressure to perform at a level that matches their draft status or justifies a pay raise during or after the 2023 season.

As summer offseason programs begin, we'll shine a light on eight notable players headed into a make-or-break campaign. Most of these young veterans came into the league as first-round picks, though a recent second-round pick will go into a pivotal year after he skipped mandatory minicamp for a contract-related matter.

Our list includes two players who had a strong career start with Pro Bowl rookie campaigns, but they both saw a significant drop-off in production because of injuries or underwhelming performances on the field.

As the common thread, all eight players could see a dramatic swing in their career outlook with a standout or disappointing 2023 season.