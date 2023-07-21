Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen Lead Top 10 QBs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's Patrick Mahomes' world, and the rest of the NFL is just living in it.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won his second Super Bowl title, second league MVP and second Super Bowl MVP last season. And now he is a member of the newest Madden 99 club.

Madden NFL 24 released the player ratings for the top quarterbacks on Friday, and Mahomes unsurprisingly tops the list. He is followed by plenty of AFC talent in Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (99 overall)

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (95 overall)

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (94 overall)

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (91 overall)

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (88 overall)

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (87 overall)

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (87 overall)

8. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (86 overall)

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (84 overall)

10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (83 overall)

One look at the top 10 underscores the gap between the AFC and NFC when it comes to quarterback play heading into the 2023 season.

The top four signal-callers all play in the AFC, as do seven of the top 10. Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins are solid players at Nos. 7 and 9, respectively, but even they don't have the star power of an Aaron Rodgers at No. 8. Rodgers' departure from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets is one reason there is such a disparity between the conferences.

But all of that AFC talent is still looking up at Mahomes.

The face of the league completed 67.1 percent of his passes for an NFL-best 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It was another brilliant effort in a career full of them for someone who is well on his way to being remembered as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Still, it is notable Burrow is right behind him.

After all, Cincinnati and Kansas City have split the last two AFC Championship Games in contests that were decided by a combined six points. There isn't much difference between the two teams, and they have engaged in plenty of trash talk of late.

There could be a rubber match AFC Championship Game in store this season as the two teams and quarterbacks battle to be known as the NFL's best.

That crown belongs to Mahomes for now, both on the field and in the virtual world of Madden.