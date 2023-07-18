British Open 2023 Tee Times, Pairings Revealed for McIlroy, Mickelson and Top Golfers

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the 2023 Open Championship have been announced.

Last year's champion Cameron Smith will begin defense of his title at 4:58 a.m. ET on Thursday. He is in a group with Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.

Rory McIlroy, who is chasing his first major title since 2014, opens play at 9:59 a.m. ET in a trio with Jon Rahm and Justin Rose. Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor and Adam Schenk will tee off at 10:21 a.m. ET.

Here's the full list of start times and pairings for this year's event from Royal Liverpool Golf Club (start times ET):

McIlroy's last win at a major was the 2014 Open Championship at the same course as this year's tournament. His score of 17-under remains the sixth-best score to par of any Open Championship winner ever.

The 34-year-old is coming into the event with some momentum on his side after winning the Scottish Open last week. It was his second victory of the season after the CJ Cup in October.

McIlroy has finished in the top eight in six of the past seven major tournaments since the start of 2022, including a second-place showing at the U.S. Open last month.

Mickelson has been trending in the wrong direction since tying for second place at the Masters in April. He finished tied for 58th at the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the U.S. Open after a 74 in the second round moved him to three-over par.

In his final tune up before the Open Championship, Mickelson finished tied for 40th at the LIV Golf Invitational in London.

The winner of that event was Smith at 15-under par. He opened the tournament with a 63, his best single round at any tournament since the third round of the LIV Golf Invitational in Boston last September.

Clark will look to become the first player to win the U.S. and British Open in the same year since Tiger Woods in 2000. This is only his second appearance at the Open Championship. He finished tied for 76th last year.