British Open 2023: Top Storylines to Track, Latest Odds and Predictions

The most consistent player in men's golf and the sentimental favorite to win the 2023 British Open will dominate the conversation before the first tee shot at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are listed as the co-favorites to go home with the Claret Jug.

Scheffler has not won a major title since his triumph at the 2022 Masters, but he has been a constant fixture in the top 10 in majors and on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy is in search of his first major crown since the 2014 PGA Championship. He won at Royal Liverpool a month before that.

McIlroy's win last week at the Scottish Open combined with his history at Royal Liverpool will make him the clear favorite in the eyes of many experts and fans.

Of course, there are more golfers in the field than just McIlroy and Scheffler, but any player in search of the Claret Jug will likely have to beat at least one, if not both, of them on Sunday.