Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings: Rams' Aaron Donald, Chiefs' Chris Jones Lead Top 10 DL

David Eulitt/Getty Images

There is typically plenty of anticipation and drama when it comes to the annual positional rankings of players in the newest version of Madden as gamers and fans alike look forward to seeing who earns higher ratings than their peers.

But there isn't much drama when it comes to the top of the defensive tackle rankings.

That is because Aaron Donald is widely considered the best in the league and one of the best players of all-time. The Los Angeles Rams star is once again a member of the coveted 99 club for Madden NFL 24 and tops the list of the best defensive linemen, which was released Tuesday:

1. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (99 overall)

2. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (96 overall)

3. Dexter Lawrence II, New York Giants (94 overall)

4. Quinnen Williams, New York Jets (93 overall)

5. Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (93 overall)

6. Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders (92 overall)

7. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans (89 overall)

8. Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (88 overall)

9. D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals (87 overall)

10. Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins (86 overall)

It was quite the offseason for defensive tackles, as Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Daron Payne, Dexter Lawrence, Javon Hargrave and Ed Oliver all signed notable contracts with average annual values of at least $17 million.

Yet they are all still chasing Donald in terms of money and Madden rankings.

The Rams star is the league's highest-paid defensive tackle with an average annual value of $31.7 million, and for good reason. His Hall of Fame-caliber resume includes a Super Bowl title, seven First Team All-Pro selections, three Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year awards, an Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award and nine Pro Bowl nods.

Last season was a down year by his elevated standards, as he played in just 11 games and finished with 49 tackles, five sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

However, he is such an established difference-maker who is so widely respected that he is still a member of the 99 club and as far ahead of second-place Chris Jones' 96 ranking as Jones is of fifth-place Cameron Heyward's 93 ranking.

The 99 rating is seemingly a foregone conclusion at this point, as this marks the seventh consecutive year Donald has earned such a distinction.

Don't be surprised if he is recognized with an eight straight ranking this time next year.