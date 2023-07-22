10 WWE One-Hit Wonders You Haven't Thought About in Years

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com.

Every wrestler arrives in WWE with a certain amount of hype. There is no larger stage in professional wrestling, so finding your way onto television says something about the talent of the man or woman behind the gimmick.



However, hype can only last so long. Eventually, the talent needs to reach his or her potential, or fans will lose any interest.



Unfortunately, not many find true success in WWE. For every Roman Reigns or John Cena, there are hundreds more that barely last a few years in the company.



Some would go on to success in professional wrestling outside of WWE while others would leverage their brief fame into podcasts or more general social media fame.



Most, though, are completely forgotten. There are many stars that were once deemed worthy of wrestling Undertaker, Triple H, Bret Hart or Randy Orton, who would not even be considered for an enhancement match these days.



These are 10 one-hit wonders the WWE Universe has almost entirely forgotten, disappearing into a quiet life after their potential petered out.

