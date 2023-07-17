Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs Not Expected at Training Camp; Could Be Out 'Long Time'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Running back Josh Jacobs reportedly is not expected to be present at the start of training camp after he and the Las Vegas Raiders failed to agree to a long-term contract extension ahead of Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero explained, Jacobs is yet to sign the $10.1 million franchise tender the Raiders offered him. That means he cannot be fined for missing training camp.

With that as the backdrop, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported he likely will not be present when Las Vegas begins training camp next Wednesday. Vic Tafur of The Athletic added that "we won't be seeing Josh Jacobs for a long time."

Jacobs can take it further than just training camp if he prefers.

In fact, he cannot be fined for missing preseason or regular-season games as long as he doesn't sign the franchise tag. In theory, he could sit out the entire campaign with an eye on remaining fresh ahead of free agency and the 2024 season.

Yet that would prevent him from receiving the $10.1 million he would be owed if he did sign the tag and would also take away a season in the middle of the 25-year-old's prime.

This current situation seemed somewhat inevitable when Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Saturday that "the financial gap between the Raiders and Jacobs is too wide to close between now and Monday."

Jacobs isn't the only running back who didn't receive a contract extension ahead of Monday's deadline, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants didn't come to terms on one. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dallas Cowboys and Tony Pollard didn't either.

It is further evidence of the declining value of the running back position and another twist in the Jacobs saga after the Raiders didn't pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract ahead of the 2022 season.

The option would have covered the upcoming campaign.

That Jacobs is coming off a career-best season only adds another layer to the situation.

He finished 2022 with 340 carries for an NFL-best 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 53 catches for 400 yards. He did everything Las Vegas could realistically ask of him, but there is now a chance the wear-and-tear of 340 carries will be held against him in any future contract negotiations with the same team.

If nothing else, it seems like there won't be much wear-and-tear at training camp if he sits out.