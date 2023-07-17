Stephen Curry on Sabrina Ionsecu's 3-Point Contest Record: 'We Gotta Settle That One'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is widely considered the best three-point shooter in NBA history, but the biggest threat to his current crown may be in a different league after the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu scored a record 37 points in the final round of the 2023 WNBA Three-Point Contest.

"Now, I gotta go after Sabrina's record," Curry said when asked on ESPN if he would rather win a three-point contest or golf tournament. "I've got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star weekend. We gotta settle that one for sure."

Ionescu defeated the Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb and Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale in the final round with a dazzling performance that saw her miss just two shots during the entire run:

A three-point contest between Ionescu and Curry would surely be entertaining. Perhaps four-time three-point champion Allie Quigley, who sat out this year's WNBA contest, could join as well.

Curry is a two-time three-point champion on the NBA side, taking home the award in 2015 and 2021. He also holds the record for most three-pointers made in an NBA career with 3,390, and it doesn't seem like he will stop adding to that in the near future after he hit 42.7 percent of his triples last season.

Yet even a shooter with those accolades may struggle to do what Ionescu did in this year's WNBA contest.