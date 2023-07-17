X

    Stephen Curry on Sabrina Ionsecu's 3-Point Contest Record: 'We Gotta Settle That One'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 17, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - MAY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a photo with Oregon Ducks Basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu, after advancing to the NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is widely considered the best three-point shooter in NBA history, but the biggest threat to his current crown may be in a different league after the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu scored a record 37 points in the final round of the 2023 WNBA Three-Point Contest.

    "Now, I gotta go after Sabrina's record," Curry said when asked on ESPN if he would rather win a three-point contest or golf tournament. "I've got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star weekend. We gotta settle that one for sure."

    ESPN @espn

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> says he and <a href="https://twitter.com/sabrina_i20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sabrina_i20</a> need to settle who's the best three-point competition shooter 👀<br><br>"I gotta go after Sabrina's record ... She went crazy with the 37 PTS in their All-Star weekend." <a href="https://t.co/s8iNjyQy0e">pic.twitter.com/s8iNjyQy0e</a>

    Ionescu defeated the Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb and Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale in the final round with a dazzling performance that saw her miss just two shots during the entire run:

    ESPN @espn

    SABRINA IONESCU COULD NOT MISS‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/lEbXwvoTIp">pic.twitter.com/lEbXwvoTIp</a>

    A three-point contest between Ionescu and Curry would surely be entertaining. Perhaps four-time three-point champion Allie Quigley, who sat out this year's WNBA contest, could join as well.

    Curry is a two-time three-point champion on the NBA side, taking home the award in 2015 and 2021. He also holds the record for most three-pointers made in an NBA career with 3,390, and it doesn't seem like he will stop adding to that in the near future after he hit 42.7 percent of his triples last season.

    Yet even a shooter with those accolades may struggle to do what Ionescu did in this year's WNBA contest.