WSOP 2023: Daniel Weinman Wins Final Table, $12.1M Prize Money

It was a record-breaking afternoon in Vegas as the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event wrapped up with Daniel Weinman of Georgia taking home $12.1 million, the largest payout ever and beating out a loaded field of 10,043 players, the biggest in history.

Weinman became the first American to win the tournament since John Cynn in 2018.

It was a much quicker main event than most people expected as Weinman beat out fellow American Steven Jones in a final hand that lasted just over nine minutes.

Both players flopped their top pair and—after what felt like forever—Jones went all-in with his Jack-eight. Weinman caught his bluff and all he had to was call with his much better King-Jack.

It all but sealed the deal for the 35-year-old.

It took just 164 hands at the final table for Weinman to win, one of the shortest final tables in recent history.

Jones will understandably be disappointed of coming up just short of winning the championship bracelet, especially since he entered the final day way ahead on the chip count.

But he's still going home a very rich man after an incredible run, winning $6.5 million for coming second.

Adam Walton was the third finalist but was knocked out quickly after he ran into Weinman's pocket Aces. He still reeled in $4 million as the second runner-up.

Monday was an incredible turnaround for Weinman, who was almost knocked out on Day 8 of the competition before getting a clutch two-outer that will go down as the most pivotal point of the entire main event after he went on to win it all.