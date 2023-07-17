ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan Says He Suffered Broken Back After Tree Limb Fell on Him

George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan revealed Monday that he suffered a vertebra fracture when a tree limb fell on him.

"Sorry I haven't been posting lately," he wrote. "During cleanup after a big storm in KC, a large tree limb decided to fall and crush me. The good news: I still have use of my arms, legs and Twitter fingers. The bad news: I have a broken back."

Passan also thanked his family, friends and ESPN for providing support and notably said "my back may be shot, but my phone still works" in a nod to his ability to still share news with MLB's Aug. 1 trade deadline approaching.

The insider was with Yahoo Sports prior to his move to ESPN, which hired him ahead of the 2019 MLB season. He has been one of the network's most prominent figures when it comes to baseball coverage ever since through breaking news, studio-show appearances, podcast work and more.

The National Sports Media Association named him its 2021 National Sportswriter of the Year, underscoring the quality of work he does for ESPN.