Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Talks Peyton Manning Advice, Kobe Bryant's Impact and Legacy

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A conversation with NFL legend Peyton Manning helped to spur Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' interest in Netflix's Quarterback series.

The reigning MVP explained Monday to Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings the project can serve as a time capsule of sorts.

"I actually talked to Peyton about it for a while," he said. "What stuck with me is he said, 'At the end of my career, I wish I would have done it so my kids could've seen what I was doing every day.''

"And that hit me, obviously, having two kids. When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn't just gone just to be gone. I was gone doing something, to build, to be great. And so, whenever they get older, they can see how hard I worked."

In the interview, Mahomes also pointed to another sports legend, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, as a source of inspiration in terms of his off-field habits.

"I watch a lot of Kobe videos. And if you ever watch anything about Kobe, he always talks about the shots that he practices thousands and thousands of times to take once, to take twice," he said to Burleson. "And so, whenever those moments do come up during the game, it's not like it's the first time I've done it. I've prepared for that. And I think that's why [time] slows down."

Mahomes added that plenty of fans have stood back in awe at some of his biggest highlights but "don't see that preparation" behind the scenes.

The 27-year-old acknowledged he occasionally thinks about the bigger picture when it comes to his playing career.

Mahomes already a two-time MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion and a five-time Pro Bowler. He has moved into the top 100 all time in passing yards (24,241) and passing touchdowns (192) as well. When all is said and done, he could go down as the greatest quarterback ever.

The veteran signal-caller has a more broad mindset toward his overall legacy, though.

"If you play this position, you play this sport, you always want to think about your legacy a little bit and how you're perceived and how you can go out there and play the game," he said. "But, for me, I've always said, I just don't want to have any regrets."