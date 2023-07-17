NFL Exec on Justin Herbert Contract: Whatever the Chargers Pay Him, He'll Be Worth It

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One NFL team official doesn't believe there's a price too high for the Los Angeles Chargers to retain star quarterback Justin Herbert.

"Whatever the Chargers pay him, he'll be worth it.," the official said to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Herbert is signed through the 2024 season and eligible to sign a long-term extension now. Many are curious to see whether he resets the QB market the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (five years, $255 million) and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (five years, $260 million) each signed record-setting deals.

There's a chance the 25-year-old surpasses Hurts' and Jackson's earnings. Spotrac pegged his market value at $304.9 million over six years, which averages out to $50.8 million annually.

Herbert is off to one of the most prolific starts to an NFL career. Through three seasons, he has thrown for 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns.

He has yet to enjoy much team success, though. Los Angeles reached the playoffs in 2022 but suffered a historic collapse at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho derisively called Herbert a "social media quarterback" last fall, arguing how attention is disproportionately paid to his highlights and not his mistakes.

Simply reaching the postseason was a bit of an achievement for L.A., though, considering how the team saw numerous key players get injured. Herbert was among that group as he played through a rib cartilage fracture and underwent shoulder surgery after the year ended.

In terms of his general reputation, the 2023 campaign could be a big one for Herbert. He's a little more seasoned and has a new offensive coordinator (Kellen Moore) who seems suited to bring out the best in him.

Another early playoff exit or missing the postseason entirely might lead to some blowback for the Chargers signal-caller.

"Herbert is at that hump where they need him to win now," an NFC scout said to Fowler. "He's got everything you need, a fantastic player, but now it's time to make that jump. The offense put so much on him that it's hard for him."