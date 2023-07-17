X

NFL

    NFL Scout on Jets' Aaron Rodgers: 'Everyone Is Afraid to Say He's Declined a Little'

    Tyler Conway, Featured Columnist IV, July 17, 2023

    FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, Denver will host a conference this week put on by a psychedelic advocacy group bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers — including Rodgers, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and rapper Jaden Smith, the son of actor Will Smith. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

    Much like they did with Brett Favre 15 years ago, some around the NFL believe the New York Jets went all in on a declining Green Bay Packers legend at quarterback.

    One AFC scout told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler he now considers Rodgers a fringe top-10 quarterback heading into the 2023 season.

    "I think everyone is afraid to say he's declined a little," the scout said. "He's still a great thrower and sees it really well, but he's more like [ranked] eight to 12 for me."

    Rodgers saw his numbers take a nosedive last season after back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021. He threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, throwing nearly as many picks as he had in the previous three seasons combined.

