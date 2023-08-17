Mavericks 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Dallas Mavericks had arguably the ugliest finish to the 2022-23 season.

After making a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving and pair him with star point guard Luka Dončić, the Mavs quickly crashed and burned down the stretch of the season, finishing with a 38-44 record and failing to make the playoffs. Dallas was 8-18 over its final 26 games.

However, it's time to turn the page to 2023-24. Irving is back after re-signing with the Mavs on a three-year deal. The team also added shooting by signing three-point specialist Seth Curry and trading for power forward Grant Williams. Dallas made two picks in the first round of the NBA draft, selecting promising center Dereck Lively II at No. 12 and two-way wing Olivier-Maxence Prosper at No. 24.

It will be up to head coach Jason Kidd to find the right formula that will help the Mavs bounce back from their dismal finish to last season. Dallas has a window of title contention as long as Dončić is on the roster, but another lost year could cause him to run out of patience.

Here's a look at the slate the Mavs will be facing this season.

2023-24 Mavericks Schedule Details

Season Opener: Wednesday, Oct. 25 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Top Matchups

Memphis Grizzlies (First game: Oct. 30)

The Southwest Division has belonged to Memphis in recent years, with the Grizzlies winning the division crown for the second straight season in 2022-23.

Memphis figures to once again be one of the top teams in the West, but this isn't the same team that finished second in the conference with a 51-31 record last year.

Firstly, star point guard Ja Morant will be missing for the first 25 games of the season while serving a suspension. The Grizzlies also lost defensive specialist Dillon Brooks, who signed with the Houston Rockets. However, they replaced him with 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who was acquired from the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team deal.

It won't be easy for Memphis to duplicate its success of the past few years, but the team's core remains intact led by Desmond Bane and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dallas lost three out of four games against Memphis last season, so it will be imperative for the Mavs to perform better against the best team in the division if they hope to secure a playoff spot.

Los Angeles Lakers (First game: Nov. 22)

It was rumored earlier this offseason that Irving was interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James. While that never came close to happening, the Lakers made a number of offseason moves that have many believing they will be among the top contenders in the West.

Los Angeles managed to maintain its core while adding talent around James and Anthony Davis. The team re-signed veteran point guard D'Angelo Russell, rising shooting guard Austin Reaves and swingman Rui Hachimura. The Lakers improved their depth by adding Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

The revamped roster should help Los Angeles build off the momentum of last season. The Lakers overcame an abysmal start to the year and clinched a spot in the playoffs, where they made a run to the Western Conference Finals against the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

It looks like the West will run through Los Angeles next season, so Dallas will have to be at its best in these matchups if it hopes to establish itself as one of the elite teams in the conference.

Season Forecast

The Mavs are a bit of a question mark coming off their disappointing finish to last season, and that is largely because of Dončić.

While he is sure to put up big numbers year in and year out, it's unclear if he's willing to adjust his playing style to allow others around him to step up. His ball dominance is reminiscent of James Harden during his time with the Houston Rockets or Allen Iverson with the Philadelphia 76ers, neither of which proved to be effective in the pursuit of an NBA championship.

This time around, Dončić has an eight-time All-Star next to him in Irving, so perhaps he will be more open to conceding some of the offensive load. The two of them will have a full training camp together, which should help their partnership grow after showing flashes of brilliance last season.

However, it will be imperative for Dallas' role players to contribute consistently to support Dončić and Irving. Curry and Williams should have ample opportunities to fire away from three-point range. Former lottery pick Dante Exum is back in the NBA with a point to prove. Richaun Holmes was also acquired from the Sacramento Kings to provide frontcourt depth.

If Kidd is able to put it all together, the Mavs should be in position to compete for a top-four spot in the West.

Record Prediction: 48-34