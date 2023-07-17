X

MLB

    Yankees Trade Rumors: Rockies' Randal Grichuk a Potential Target for NYY

    Julia StumbaughJuly 17, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 04: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Colorado Rockies catches a fly ball off the bat of Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros in the second inning at Minute Maid Park on July 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Without Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees need help in the outfield.

    The Colorado Rockies could hold the answer.

    The Yankees have been connected with a potential trade for Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

    Mark Feinsand @Feinsand

    The Yankees are closely monitoring the corner outfield market, and while Cody Bellinger seems like a natural fit, another name that has come up per sources is Randal Grichuk of the Rockies. He's an impending free agent making a little more than $3M for the rest of the season.

    Grichuk, who turns 32 in August, is set to become a UFA in 2024.

    The veteran outfielder missed the beginning of the season while recovering from sports hernia surgery. In 55 games and 203 at-bats, he is slashing .300/.364/.473. Those numbers have improved over the past few weeks.

    "I pushed my hands back a little bit to get more in sync with my hips maybe a week or less before the break," Grichuk said, per MLB.com. "Sometimes, I got beaten because my hands weren't back. I figured I'd simplify my swing."

    That tactic worked. Through his last 14 games, Grichuck is batting .327 and has three home runs, potentially raising his trade value in the final year of his contract.

    The question of his continued health, however, will be a concern for any team interested in setting up a trade. Grichuk suffered another injury Friday and sat out Saturday and Sunday with left groin tightness.

    Grichuk is owed about $3.89 million for the remainder of his contract, per MLB Trade Rumors. He would be an affordable rental for the Yankees if he is able to bounce back from injury.

