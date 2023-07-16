Jazz's Jordan Clarkson 'Remains Committed' to Gilas Pilipinas; Arrival in 'Question'

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Jordan Clarkson will suit up for the Philippines national team this Summer, but exactly when is still a big question.

The Utah Jazz guard has committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas at the FIBA Basketball World Cup that is set in the country, but Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said that the team does not know exactly when Clarkson will be joining the team.

"I I spoke to Jordan's dad a few weeks ago," Panlilio said (via Rey Joble of Daily Tribune) "They all say that he remains committed, but the confirmed date of his arrival is the question."

Clarkson's dad previously told the team that his son would be joining at least six weeks before the tournament, but Panlilio said the team is at least hoping that the guard will be available for a tune-up tournament in early August.

Clarkson will be a huge boost to the 40th ranked Gilas Pilipinas. He averaged 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and four rebounds in 61 games for the Jazz in 2022-23, and started every game he played in for the first time since 2015-16.

Clarkson has played for the Philippines in the past, notably at the 2018 Asian Games.