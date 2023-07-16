X

    Fans Call Carlos Alcaraz 'Future GOAT' in Win vs. Djokovic for 2023 Wimbledon Title

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 16, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates during the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    The proverbial torch might have just been passed.

    It took over four hours across five grueling sets, but Carlos Alcaraz is the men's Wimbledon champion for the first time. Alcaraz prevailed 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in Sunday's memorable clash against Novak Djokovic, which could be an early chapter in a series of meetings in Grand Slam finals over the next couple of years.

    The storylines were obvious, as Djokovic is the 36-year-old legend who was going for his 24th Grand Slam title after already setting the record on the men's side with 23. He won the 2022, 2021, 2019 and 2018 Wimbledon titles since his last loss in 2017.

    Then there was the top-seeded Alcaraz at 20 years old looking for both his first Wimbledon title of his early career and his second Grand Slam after winning the 2022 US Open. He missed his first passing of the torch moment when he lost to Djokovic in the semifinals of this year's French Open, but this gave him another chance on the sport's grandest stage.

    He didn't miss this one and drew nothing but love from social media:

    NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka

    Alcaraz is that guy fr

    Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg

    Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a>.<br><br>1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.<br><br>Incredible effort to hand Djokovic his first loss on Centre Court in TEN years.<br><br>Gutsy as all hell to turn it around and hang on to close it out.<br><br>Alcaraz's second career major title.

    Dazza @NUFC_DazzaD

    Wimbledon final has been a madness. Alcaraz the future goat

    Karthik @karthikS_5

    Alcaraz is the future GOAT in tennis

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    It feels sorta unfair that we go straight from Federer/Nadal/Djokovic into the Carlos Alcaraz era, doesn't it? We're so spoiled.

    Tøbiàs 🦁 @AVFCTobias

    THE FUTURE GOAT HAS ARRIVED

    Matt Zemek @mzemek

    Spanish tennis fans get to watch this guy for the next 15 years, provided he doesn't suffer major injuries.<br><br>This, after two decades of Rafa.<br><br>Is the good feeling in the life, no?

    Adam Fromal @fromal09

    Gotta wonder if Djokovic is getting nervous that he's losing to the man who's going to take all his slam records one day.

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    The bag is insane. Alcaraz does everything that a human can do on a tennis court at an EXQUISITE level with touch, weight, speed, power, and cunning.

    Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios

    Alcaraz is a freak

    Dr Yash  @YashRMFC

    Alcaraz's athletic attributes are unbelievable man. How fast his reflexes are and how can he produce so much force into his arm and wrist when his body is in the air and off balance. He's truly astonishing man <a href="https://t.co/PyAsHzYnJT">pic.twitter.com/PyAsHzYnJT</a>

    Rob @SaintRob__

    As the likes of Nadal, Federer and Murray all seep away from the Tennis scene, it's so important to have someone like Carlos Alcaraz to carry the torch into the new generation. <br><br>What a match this is. A true advert for the game.

    Francis 🇦🇺 @FrancisOKC

    This is awesome stuff from Alcaraz.<br><br>We could be watching the passing of the torch.

    Ollie ⚒️🏎️ @ocwhu

    This definitely feels like the passing of the torch from Djokovic to Alcaraz, I can't believe how good he is at just 20

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    That was some of the best tennis I've ever seen.<br><br>Congrats to Carlos Alcaraz — a 2x Grand Slam champion at just 20 years old.<br><br>He hands Djokovic his first loss at Centre Court of Wimbledon in 10 years and stays World No. 1.<br><br>The match lasted nearly 5 hours!<br><br>The dude is a beast.

    This was the exact high-profile final fans were surely hoping for when the draw was released, and it lived up to the billing.

    It seemed like Djokovic was going to send a quick message when he broke Alcaraz's first service game and steamrolled his way to a 6-1 win in the first set. The veteran who has been here countless times was seemingly in complete control, and it was fair to wonder if the moment was too much for the young challenger.

    So much for that.

    The second set resembled a heavyweight fight as they went back-and-forth exchanging incredible shots with the crowd roaring at every rally. The high-stake, palpable Wimbledon pressure could be felt on each point, and momentum was fleeting for both players on the way to an inevitable tiebreak.

    Even when Djokovic won the first three points of that tiebreak, Alcaraz battled back to save a set point and unleash a stunning set-point winner off his opponent's serve.

    The second-set tiebreak wasn't the only marathon within the match, as the fifth game of the third set lasted nearly 30 minutes with 13 deuce points. It was one of the most memorable games in recent tennis history, and Alcaraz prevailed and then cruised for the rest of the set.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    NEARLY 27 MINUTES 😳<br><br>What a game between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic! <a href="https://t.co/F5WlZy1Ze5">pic.twitter.com/F5WlZy1Ze5</a>

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    Not perfect by any means but winning that set shows you why Alcaraz is gonna be the man for a long time to come.

    Lance Zierlein @LanceZierlein

    A 27 minute GAME between Alcaraz and Djokovic that could be the tipping point for a passing of the torch. Alcaraz is a monster.

    But Djokovic is one of the GOATs for a reason.

    He looked refreshed after an extended break ahead of the fourth set, earned a break and then never looked back to force a fifth and decisive set. Alcaraz made some costly unforced errors along the way in the fourth set, which were only magnified by the pressure of his first Wimbledon title being within his grasp.

    As if there wasn't enough drama in the fifth, Djokovic smashed his racket into the side post of the net after Alcaraz earned the first break and then spent the next game shaking out discomfort in his wrist and hand area.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Djokovic smashed his racket 😳 <a href="https://t.co/dG44HsaBig">pic.twitter.com/dG44HsaBig</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    😅 <a href="https://t.co/YPln6zkyPl">pic.twitter.com/YPln6zkyPl</a>

    The moment took nothing away from Alcaraz's brilliance, though, and the young champion delivered in the most important set of his life.

    He never looked back from the break, placed the perfect drop shot in the final game and dethroned the Wimbledon legend.