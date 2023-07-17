The Heel Turn AEW Got Wrong, Booking WWE's Next SmackDown Return, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Another eventful week for WWE and AEW saw new stars make their mark and exciting directions teased for weeks' worth of programming.

Saturday's edition of AEW Collision was particularly newsworthy thanks to another instant classic from FTR and Bullet Club Gold over the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the crowning of men's and women's Owen Hart Cup winners, and Ricky Starks seemingly signaling a heel turn being on the horizon.

It was a questionable call with Starks opposite of the polarizing CM Punk, who has had a love-hate relationship with the audience since returning to television.

WWE, meanwhile, could be bringing back a familiar face in the not-too-distant future if reports are to be believed, and how they'll factor into the current landscape of SmackDown should be of utmost importance.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle how WWE can book said Superstar, another tease for a Hurt Business reunion, pros and cons of AEW moving to a monthly pay-per-view model, and more.