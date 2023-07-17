Eagles Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's not easy to find a hole on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster. That's because there might not be any. The team is stacked on both sides of the ball, and they're in good shape to have more success during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

With training camp set to begin next week, the Eagles' quest to get back to the Super Bowl and try to win a championship will soon be getting underway. As players report to camp, they'll aim to get ready for what could be another strong campaign.

For some players, though, they'll need to use training camp as a time to prove they should make Philadelphia's 53-man roster. Because of all the talent on the team, spots will be limited.

Here's a look at several Eagles players who may need to have impressive showings in camp in order to avoid potentially being cut prior to the start of the 2023 regular season.