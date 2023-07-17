Eagles Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

Eagles Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being CutJuly 17, 2023
It's not easy to find a hole on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster. That's because there might not be any. The team is stacked on both sides of the ball, and they're in good shape to have more success during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.
With training camp set to begin next week, the Eagles' quest to get back to the Super Bowl and try to win a championship will soon be getting underway. As players report to camp, they'll aim to get ready for what could be another strong campaign.
For some players, though, they'll need to use training camp as a time to prove they should make Philadelphia's 53-man roster. Because of all the talent on the team, spots will be limited.
Here's a look at several Eagles players who may need to have impressive showings in camp in order to avoid potentially being cut prior to the start of the 2023 regular season.
Trey Sermon, RB
Philadelphia's backfield may have the highest number of talented running backs than any other in the league. This offseason, the team traded for D'Andre Swift and signed Rashaad Penny, adding the duo to a group that already included Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.
And then there's also Trey Sermon, the 24-year-old who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers prior to the 2022 season. He may have only touched the ball twice last year, but he has potential, hence why the Niners took him in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.
If Sermon doesn't impress in Eagles training camp, though, he's not going to make the team. It seems unlikely Philadelphia would carry more than four RBs, so Sermon either needs to have a huge showing or be the beneficiary of a camp injury.
There's no doubt that Sermon is fighting an uphill battle. But he'll have an opportunity to show that his third NFL season is finally going to be his breakout year.
Josh Jobe, CB
Another position group on the Eagles' roster with a ton of talent is cornerback. James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson are back, while the team added Greedy Williams in free agency and rookie Kelee Ringo in the 2023 NFL draft.
Ringo isn't the only young corner in Philadelphia's secondary mix. There's also former Alabama standout Josh Jobe, who went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft and then played 11 games for the Eagles during his rookie season.
Jobe got only 12 defensive snaps, mostly serving as a special teams player for Philadelphia. But it said something that he made the Eagles' roster as an undrafted free agent last summer, as the team clearly wanted to keep him in the fold.
If Jobe wants to make the 53-man roster this year, he'll need an even more impressive camp, because the depth has only increased. If he doesn't stand out, he's a candidate to get cut before the start of the regular season.
K'Von Wallace, S
At this point, it would be a surprise if K'Von Wallace does not make Philadelphia's 53-man roster to open the 2023 season. The 25-year-old safety played all 17 games during the 2022 campaign (his third in the NFL), and he again provided valuable depth in the secondary.
But Wallace doesn't seem likely to earn a starting job, with fellow safeties Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship and rookie Sydney Brown in the fold. Plus, the Eagles could always sign another safety at some point later in the summer if they want to replace some of the production they'll be losing now that C. J. Gardner-Johnson is gone.
Wallace is still a front-runner for a reserve role. But he can't afford to come into camp and have a bad showing.
So for now, expect Wallace to be at least slightly on the bubble. And if he doesn't fare well over the next two months, perhaps he ends up on the wrong side of it.