Cowboys Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Dallas Cowboys are set to open on July 25, and from that point, fans will be watching to see if another playoff-caliber team comes together.



On paper, the Cowboys have the talent. They made it to the divisional round last year and added some intriguing new pieces in the offseason. It'll be interesting to see how players like Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks and rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith fit. Their roster spots should be secure.



For other players on the Dallas camp roster, however, jobs will not be guaranteed. Teams can carry up to 90 players in camp but will have to trim that number to 53 players by August 29.



The Cowboys have a fairly deep roster, so some quality players inevitably won't make the final 53. Below, we'll examine three veterans who will have to produce strong results in camp to avoid the practice squad or landing on the cut pile entirely. We'll dive into their individual situations and how they may be able to help Dallas if they do make the team.

