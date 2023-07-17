Cowboys Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

Cowboys Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being CutJuly 17, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys are set to open on July 25, and from that point, fans will be watching to see if another playoff-caliber team comes together.
On paper, the Cowboys have the talent. They made it to the divisional round last year and added some intriguing new pieces in the offseason. It'll be interesting to see how players like Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks and rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith fit. Their roster spots should be secure.
For other players on the Dallas camp roster, however, jobs will not be guaranteed. Teams can carry up to 90 players in camp but will have to trim that number to 53 players by August 29.
The Cowboys have a fairly deep roster, so some quality players inevitably won't make the final 53. Below, we'll examine three veterans who will have to produce strong results in camp to avoid the practice squad or landing on the cut pile entirely. We'll dive into their individual situations and how they may be able to help Dallas if they do make the team.
DT Neville Gallimore
While Smith isn't viewed as a particularly polished or pro-ready prospect, his addition will likely leave one of Dallas incumbent defensive tackles looking for work this fall.
Neville Gallimore, a 2020 third-round pick, could be the odd man out. Gallimore has never emerged as a full-time starter, and he played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in his 16 appearances last year.
There's nothing wrong with having a deep defensive-line rotation, of course, and Gallimore could be a valuable asset during a long postseason run. He had 33 tackles and a sack as a part-time player last year.
However, Gallimore, who is entering the final year of his contract, would be a pricey depth player. Releasing him would save $2.7 million in cap space.
Simply put, Dallas may not have a spot for Gallimore at that price point. Osa Odighizuwa was a 17-game starter last season, Smith is a roster lock, and the Cowboys re-signed Jonathan Hankins on a one-year, $1.3 million deal this offseason
Dallas has $24.1 million in cap space, so it doesn't necessarily have to have additional cap space. However, the Cowboys will likely look to go cheaper n the back end of their defensive-tackle rotation unless Gallimore proves himself to be invaluable during training camp.
RB Ronald Jones II
After releasing longtime starter Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys could use both depth and veteran leadership at the running back position. Ronald Jones II could potentially provide that.
Jones has 25 starts on his resume and has won Super Bowls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. He's also an adept pass-catcher (77 career receptions), which will be relevant in Mike McCarthy's West Coast-based offense.
However, Jones will also have to show something special in camp to make the roster. Though he's still recovering from leg surgery, Tony Pollard is set to lead the backfield. Dallas also has Malik Davis, who say playing time in 2022, and rookie sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn.
And until he signs elsewhere, Elliott does remain a candidate to return if he's willing to sign a reasonable deal to do so.
To make the roster as the third or fourth running back, Jones will have to show that he can be a noteworthy offensive contributor. He hasn't traditionally played special teams—he played 92 snaps on the third unit as a rookie and has only seen six since—which is something that Rico Dowdle does.
Dowdle, who missed the 2021 season with a hip injury, has played 294 special teams snaps in his two seasons with the Cowboys. Dallas would save just $790,000 by cutting Jones, but there's no sense in using a roster spot on a back who will be buried on the depth chart and doesn't contribute on special teams.
CB Jourdan Lewis
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis would seem like a near-lock to make the roster, at least at first blush. He's been a productive defender for Dallas, particularly in the slot, and he allowed an opposing passer rating of just 74.2 in coverage last season.
However, Lewis is also coming off a foot injury that limited him to only seven games in 2022. He's entering the final year of his contract, and last year's injury may have helped Dallas uncover Lewis' replacement.
With Lewis sidelined, the Cowboys turned to then-rookie DaRon Bland. The 2022 fifth-round pick took over Lewis' nickel role before moving to the perimeter later in the year to replace an injured Anthony Brown.
Bland fared well as a starter. He recorded seven passes defended, an impressive five interceptions and allowed an opposing passer rating of just 82.2 in coverage. The presence of Bland means that Lewis will have to prove that he's healthy to have a shot at retaking his job. The 27-year-old is hopeful.
"I know by training camp I'll be cutting and stuff like that," Lewis said in June, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "Just trying to see if it will be full speed."
A team with championship aspirations can never have too many good cornerbacks, and Lewis can be a tremendous depth player if he returns to pre-injury form.
However, anything less than a strong and healthy camp will make Lewis a cut candidate. The Cowboys save $4.7 million in 2023 cap space by releasing him and also give Bland a clear path to playing time in the process.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.