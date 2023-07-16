Quenton Nelson, Colts Ripped by NFL Scout: 'The Whole Line Was Bad and Overpaid'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quenton Nelson is one of the most difficult players in the NFL to find fault with given his resume at the start of his career, but one NFL scout believes he and the rest of the Indianapolis Colts offensive line was a problem in 2022.

"May be a bit harsh but the tape was not good," the AFC scout said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "The whole [Colts] line was bad and overpaid."

That scout did not place Nelson in the top 10 in the poll Fowler conducted asking executives, coaches and scouts to rank the NFL's best interior offensive linemen for the upcoming campaign.

Nelson was first last year but finished third overall this time around and behind Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys and Joe Thuney of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the criticism from the scout, the Notre Dame product has already exceeded the high expectations that were in place when the Colts selected him with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his first five seasons and an All-Pro First Team selection in each of his first three.

Although there may be room to improve considering Pro Football Focus gave him a player grade of 86.2 in 2020, 69.1 in 2021 and 68.4 in 2022.

That scout would seemingly agree that Nelson needs to turn things around during the upcoming season.