    WWE's Ridge Holland Deletes Tweet on Elton Prince Injury Spot; Injured Big E in 2022

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 16, 2023

    Credit: WWE.com

    WWE star Ridge Holland addressed the injury Elton Prince suffered during their tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown.

    In a since-deleted tweet, Holland said his belly-to-belly suplex wasn't why Prince was hurt in Pretty Deadly's victory.

    Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

    Ridge Holland comments on Elton Prince's injury.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWE</a> <a href="https://t.co/GWRafJm2xt">pic.twitter.com/GWRafJm2xt</a>

    That was the move Holland delivered to Big E that resulted in the former WWE champion inadvertently suffering a broken neck in March 2022. Big E has yet to return to the ring since then.

    According to PWInsider and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Prince separated his shoulder against the Brawling Brutes. He sported a sling on his left arm during an interview on SmackDown Lowdown.

    WWE @WWE

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrettyDeadly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrettyDeadly</a> are confused at what "Fight Night" is, WWE Women's Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/WWEAsuka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWEAsuka</a> explains how she outsmarted everyone, and <a href="https://twitter.com/EscobarWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EscobarWWE</a> and the LWO are proud of Escobar getting one step closer to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USTitle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USTitle</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SDLowDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SDLowDown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WWENetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWENetwork</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/M04QHgBz1b">pic.twitter.com/M04QHgBz1b</a>

    Playing into character, Prince said the separated shoulder is a "career-ending injury" for the average person but that he will try to be back in a few weeks.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.

