WWE's Ridge Holland Deletes Tweet on Elton Prince Injury Spot; Injured Big E in 2022

Credit: WWE.com

WWE star Ridge Holland addressed the injury Elton Prince suffered during their tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown.

In a since-deleted tweet, Holland said his belly-to-belly suplex wasn't why Prince was hurt in Pretty Deadly's victory.

That was the move Holland delivered to Big E that resulted in the former WWE champion inadvertently suffering a broken neck in March 2022. Big E has yet to return to the ring since then.

According to PWInsider and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Prince separated his shoulder against the Brawling Brutes. He sported a sling on his left arm during an interview on SmackDown Lowdown.

Playing into character, Prince said the separated shoulder is a "career-ending injury" for the average person but that he will try to be back in a few weeks.

