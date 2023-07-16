X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Hot Takes on Knicks vs. Nuggets in 2023 NBA Summer League

    Jack MurrayJuly 16, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: QJ Peterson #20 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets during the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on July 15, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    It looked like an off night for the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League.

    The Denver Nuggets blew them out 21-9 in the first quarter, and entering the fourth, it was a 70-57 Denver lead. Skip to the final minute, and New York led 86-84.

    Much of this comeback was spearheaded by QJ Peterson, a 28-year-old who spent the 2022-23 season in China. His 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals powered the comeback, and fans on Twitter were impressed.

    NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks

    QJ feeling it from deep 🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/MA2gzbp1hT">pic.twitter.com/MA2gzbp1hT</a>

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    QJ Peterson with 17 in the 4th quarter as the summer Knicks storm back but fall short to Denver:<br><br>25 points<br>8-17 shooting<br>3-9 three<br>6 rebounds<br>2 steals <a href="https://t.co/ItpaTGbQpi">pic.twitter.com/ItpaTGbQpi</a>

    KEVIN SPARKZ @kevinsparkz

    This Peterson kid on the Knicks Summer League team is going crazy 😭

    Aram Cannuscio @AC__Hoops

    QJ Peterson is going crazy right now for the Knicks, bringing them all the way back to take the lead! <a href="https://t.co/zs8IJQNm80">pic.twitter.com/zs8IJQNm80</a>

    Austin Carter @a13carter

    Head high <a href="https://twitter.com/qj_peterson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@qj_peterson</a> balled out!! 🔥🔥

    However, Denver's Hunter Tyson, a 2023 second-round pick out of Clemson, was the hero of the day. He knocked down three free throws to put Denver back in the lead, and the team eventually survived by a score of 89-86.

    He finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and his tenacious play received adulation on Twitter.

    Pistons Szn @BBradl3y_

    Hunter Tyson &gt; Bruce Brown

    Resting Cliff Booth Face 🇺🇸 @urnfndbag

    HUNTER TYSON FOR PRESIDENT

    Hot Takes on Knicks vs. Nuggets in 2023 NBA Summer League
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Eric Ekwueme 🐶🏆🏆 @EricJamal91

    Hunter "Just Give Me The Damn Ball" Tyson

    Ikay @TheReal_Stuart

    Hunter Tyson is Himm

    NBAUnder 60 @NBAunder60

    Hunter Tyson is such a dawg

    the suburban fob @thesuburbanfob

    Hunter Tyson got some Kelly Olynyk vibes to him

    fiyah powah @fiyahpowah

    Hunter Tyson has the most polished NBA game of all the players on the court right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nuggets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nuggets</a>

    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    Hunter Tyson hasn't been the go to scoring guy tonight for DEN, still out up 14pts, but he's been a huge factor these last few minutes.

    This was the final Summer League matchup for both teams with each finishing 2-3.