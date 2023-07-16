Hot Takes on Knicks vs. Nuggets in 2023 NBA Summer League

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

It looked like an off night for the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League.

The Denver Nuggets blew them out 21-9 in the first quarter, and entering the fourth, it was a 70-57 Denver lead. Skip to the final minute, and New York led 86-84.

Much of this comeback was spearheaded by QJ Peterson, a 28-year-old who spent the 2022-23 season in China. His 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals powered the comeback, and fans on Twitter were impressed.

However, Denver's Hunter Tyson, a 2023 second-round pick out of Clemson, was the hero of the day. He knocked down three free throws to put Denver back in the lead, and the team eventually survived by a score of 89-86.

He finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and his tenacious play received adulation on Twitter.

This was the final Summer League matchup for both teams with each finishing 2-3.