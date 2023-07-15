Darius Slayton Slams Tweet Asking Why Giants Should Give Saquon Barkley Big Contract

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Time is running out for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

Barkley and the Giants have until Monday's deadline to come to terms on an extension. If they can't come to an agreement, he'll have to play the 2023 season on the $10.1 million franchise tag. He could also sit out the entire year.

You can count Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton among those who believes Barkley, the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year, is deserving of a significant extension.

In response to a tweet questioning why the Giants should give Barkley a "boatload" of money this summer, Slayton responded:

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on NFL Total Access (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon) that Barkley "is not looking for a market-setting deal." Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post added on Thursday that New York's best offer to Barkley thus far included $19.5M guaranteed.

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is the NFL's highest-paid running back on a deal worth $16.01 million per year. While it's unlikely Barkley receives that kind of money, Spotrac has his calculated market value listed at $12.3 million per year.

If Barkley and the Giants can't come to an agreement and he sits out the 2023 season, the franchise would be worse off in terms of offensive production.