Tyreek Hill: I'll Break 2K Receiving Yards, Dolphins Will Win Super Bowl in 2023-24

AP Photo/Michael Laughlin

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said on his podcast that he will break 2,000 receiving yards en route to helping lead his team to a Lombardi Trophy this upcoming season.

Hill amassed a career-high 1,710 yards last season alongside 119 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns.

The Dolphins finished 9-8 and made the playoffs, losing to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills 34-31 in the Wild Card Round.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.