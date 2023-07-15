Raptors Rumors: Pascal Siakam, Magic Trade Buzz Is 'More Noise Than Substance'

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

While there remains plenty of trade chatter around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, trying to find a potential landing spot for the two-time All-Star is becoming more difficult at this point in the offseason.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, recent buzz connecting Siakam to the Orlando Magic is considered "more noise than substance at this time."

Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca reported earlier this week Orlando was a "team that bears watching" as the Raptors continue to listen to offers for Siakam.

