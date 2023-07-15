X

NBA

    Raptors Rumors: Pascal Siakam, Magic Trade Buzz Is 'More Noise Than Substance'

    Adam WellsJuly 15, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on April 02, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    While there remains plenty of trade chatter around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, trying to find a potential landing spot for the two-time All-Star is becoming more difficult at this point in the offseason.

    Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, recent buzz connecting Siakam to the Orlando Magic is considered "more noise than substance at this time."

    Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca reported earlier this week Orlando was a "team that bears watching" as the Raptors continue to listen to offers for Siakam.

