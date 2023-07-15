Markéta Vondroušová's Historic Wimbledon Women's Final Win vs. Ons Jabeur Stuns Fans

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Markéta Vondroušová made history with her 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur to win the 2023 Wimbledon championship.

The 24-year-old from the Czech Republic is the first unseeded women's player to win Wimbledon.

The last unseeded men's player to win at the All England Club was Goran Ivanišević in 2001.

Vondroušová had only advanced beyond the fourth round at a grand-slam tournament once in her career prior to winning Wimbledon. She lost in the 2019 French Open final to Ashleigh Barty.

She joins Petra Kvitová and Jana Novotná as the only women from the Czech Republic to win a singles title at Wimbledon.

The tennis world was rapturous in celebrating Vondroušová's historic moment:

Vondroušová entered this tournament as the 42nd-ranked player in the WTA standings. She had wrist surgery in May 2022 that kept her out of action for six months. Nike dropped her as a sponsored athlete in January as part of financial cutbacks.

This was the second meeting between Vondroušová and Jabeur at a grand slam event in 2023. Vondroušová came out on top in three sets in the second round of the Australian Open.

Jabeur is still chasing her first win in one of the four major tournaments. She has lost in the Wimbledon final in each of the past two years and was defeated by Iga Świątek in the 2022 U.S. Open final.

This was Vondroušová's first singles title since 2017. She hadn't been in a final at any tournament as a singles competitor since her loss to Barty at Roland Garros four years ago.

Vondroušová had a terrific two-week run in England to earn her first grand slam title. She defeated five ranked players, including top-six seeds Jabeur and Jessica Pegula, and only dropped two sets in seven matches.