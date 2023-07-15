X

    Markéta Vondroušová's Historic Wimbledon Women's Final Win vs. Ons Jabeur Stuns Fans

    Adam WellsJuly 15, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic kisses the Women's Singles Trophy as she celebrates victory following the Women's Singles Final against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Markéta Vondroušová made history with her 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur to win the 2023 Wimbledon championship.

    The 24-year-old from the Czech Republic is the first unseeded women's player to win Wimbledon.

    ESPN @espn

    "Who could have dreamt this!?"<br><br>Markéta Vondroušová is a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> CHAMPION 👏 <a href="https://t.co/y0xL7pnztX">pic.twitter.com/y0xL7pnztX</a>

    BBC Sport @BBCSport

    WIMBLEDON CHAMPION!!!<br><br>Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded women's singles player to win it 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://t.co/qvDpLyLvcZ">pic.twitter.com/qvDpLyLvcZ</a>

    The last unseeded men's player to win at the All England Club was Goran Ivanišević in 2001.

    Vondroušová had only advanced beyond the fourth round at a grand-slam tournament once in her career prior to winning Wimbledon. She lost in the 2019 French Open final to Ashleigh Barty.

    She joins Petra Kvitová and Jana Novotná as the only women from the Czech Republic to win a singles title at Wimbledon.

    The tennis world was rapturous in celebrating Vondroušová's historic moment:

    Prash @iPrash

    What a dream run for Vondrousova! Never thought unseeded and Wimbledon Champ would ever be said together! 🙏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WIMBLEDON?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WIMBLEDON</a>

    Josh Hennig @JoshHennig

    So happy to see Vondrousova win, she has overcome so much in her life and after reaching French Open finals in 2019 then Olympic Finals in 2020, she finally got her first major win <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledonmen2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledonmen2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/zUxIy8oz7C">https://t.co/zUxIy8oz7C</a>

    joyce eng @joyceeng61

    "Tennis is crazy" — Marketa Vondrousova. Someone put this on a shirt for me <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a>

    Noah Crowe @noahtcrowe

    What a ride for Markéta Vondroušová who takes down Ons Jabeur to win her first Grand Slam. Markéta became the first ever unseeded player to win Wimbledon. What a ride she had in the tournament. Congratulations to Ons too for making this far.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WimbledonFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WimbledonFinal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Wimbledon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Hey_D_Ray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hey_D_Ray</a>

    Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

    Taking solace in the fact that everyone on tour seems to love Marketa. <br><br>Also we know 2 things about her: cats and tattoos. And I love both of those things.

    Petra Kvitova @Petra_Kvitova

    Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory 🇨🇿<br><br>And Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure 🤗

    Bianca🦋 @bianca_peterkin

    I will say, usually anytime a woman wins a grand slam it opens the floodgates for bigger and better results were definitely gonna be seeing marketa more often

    🎾BTG🎾 @btg_tornos

    2014 -&gt; 2023. Leftie Petra -&gt; Leftie Marketa <a href="https://t.co/jXpGBxjyKz">pic.twitter.com/jXpGBxjyKz</a>

    Vondroušová entered this tournament as the 42nd-ranked player in the WTA standings. She had wrist surgery in May 2022 that kept her out of action for six months. Nike dropped her as a sponsored athlete in January as part of financial cutbacks.

    Wimbledon @Wimbledon

    2022: Watch Wimbledon as a tourist in a cast <br><br>2023: Ladies' Singles Wimbledon champion<br><br>Marketa Vondrousova's comeback is the stuff of dreams 🙏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://t.co/xfI8v0HZ1Z">pic.twitter.com/xfI8v0HZ1Z</a>

    This was the second meeting between Vondroušová and Jabeur at a grand slam event in 2023. Vondroušová came out on top in three sets in the second round of the Australian Open.

    Jabeur is still chasing her first win in one of the four major tournaments. She has lost in the Wimbledon final in each of the past two years and was defeated by Iga Świątek in the 2022 U.S. Open final.

    This was Vondroušová's first singles title since 2017. She hadn't been in a final at any tournament as a singles competitor since her loss to Barty at Roland Garros four years ago.

    Vondroušová had a terrific two-week run in England to earn her first grand slam title. She defeated five ranked players, including top-six seeds Jabeur and Jessica Pegula, and only dropped two sets in seven matches.