Wimbledon Tennis 2023 Men's Final: Live Stream for Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world with a straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev Friday, cashing his ticket to the Wimbledon finale Sunday.

Standing in the way of completing his Cinderella story, though, is seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, himself chasing history as he attempts to add to his record 23 Grand Slam titles.

The match-up, the very definition of a David vs. Goliath showdown, will captivate the sporting world, and here is how and when you can watch it.

Date: Sunday, July 16

Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+, ESPN.com

This is the third time the two will have played each other, with Alcaraz defeating his elder in Madrid in 2022 and Djokovic evening the odds at Roland Garros just one month ago.

Djokovic is, arguably, the most dominant player of his generation and a win Sunday would make him three-for-three in Grand Slam competition this year. It would also make him an eight-time Wimbledon winner and continue to add to his best-ever 23 Grand Slam titles.

Alcaraz has momentum on his side, a budding star trending upward. He won the US Open in September of 2022, defeating Casper Ruud to take his first Grand Slam. The 20-year-old Spaniard is not unlike fellow countryman Rafa Nadal in that his attention to detail with his dropshots is impressive, he is a fiery competitor and persistent in his resiliency.

He is unlikely to back down in the face of his more celebrated, decorated opponent's arsenal. He took everything Medvedev threw at him in the semifinal, very little of it which was not on point, and returned it. Alcaraz was simply relentless and Medvedev had no answer for him.

Djokovic has allowed opponents to jump on him early, winning the first set of the last two Wimbledon finals before roaring back en route to victory. At Rolland Garros, he jumped on Alcaraz early, understanding the importance of overwhelming them early and not allowing him to build confidence.

Expect more of the same from Joker and Alcaraz admitting he was nervous to face the celebrated competitor will not help with the idea that he can somehow topple him on the grandest stage in tennis.

"Of course playing a semi-final of a grand slam, you have a lot of nerves, but even more with facing Novak. That's the truth. Next time that I'm gonna face Novak, I hope to be different, but the nerves will be there," he told reporters after their French Open match.

If those nerves manifest themselves as the cramps that plagued him at Roland Garros, or cause him to be off his game in the slightest, Djokovic with steamroll him to a 24th Grand Slam championship.