Colts' Jim Irsay Says He Rejected $1.15B Offer for Massive Memorabilia Collection

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he was offered over $1 billion for his memorabilia collection but turned it down.

"I've been offered $1.15 billion for the collection in totality by someone in the Middle East," Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder.

"I turned it down because, to me, No. 1, it's priceless. And No. 2, I never started the collection for that reason, to look at it and say, 'Oh, this is going to be a great investment.'"

A description and summary of the collection, which is mainly highlighted by music artifacts, reads as follows:

"The Collection is highlighted by musical instruments and items owned and used by some of the greatest artists in music history, including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, Elton John, The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia, Les Paul, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, The Doors' Jim Morrison, and other music icons, as well as autographed photos, handwritten lyrics, and other historical music memorabilia.

"Outside of music, the collection includes signed Presidential artifacts, important original documents from American history like an original 'Wanted' poster for John Wilkes Booth, Jackie Robinson's bat, Paul McCartney's original "Hey Jude" handwritten studio lyrics and other historical relics."

As noted by Holder, Irsay reveres the Beatles, and he owns Ringo Starr's first Ludwig drum kit as well as a piano once owned by John Lennon. Per Ken Belson of the New York Times, Irsay also bought the guitar former Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain used in the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video.

He also has sports artifacts such as Muhammad Ali's "Rumble in the Jungle" championship belt, which he purchased for $6.18 million.

Irsay has toured the United States with his collection of artifacts, dubbed the "Jim Irsay Collection." Per the collection website, Irsay hopes one day to create a museum with his memorabilia.