Dalvin Cook Still 'Top-5 RB' in NFL Amid Dolphins, Jets Rumors, NFL Executive Says

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is still looking for a new NFL home after the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with him after six seasons.

The wait isn't related to anything skill-wise, as Cook put forth another impressive season in 2022 (1,468 total yards, 10 touchdowns). In fact, one unnamed NFL executive believes Cook is still a top-five player at his position.

"He's still top-five for me," the exec told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "The burst is still there, and he's got the savvy for find holes and capitalize on them."

Cook, a Miami native, has been linked to numerous teams, including his hometown Dolphins. Both sides reportedly have "mutual interest," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Total Access in June.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported earlier in July that the New York Jets "have more interest than most realize" as well.

As far as the money goes, Cook is reportedly seeking a number "far closer" to the $10.4 million he would have made in Minnesota in 2023, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Ultimately, it appears to be a matter of where, when and for how much Cook will sign for. He proved last year that he has plenty left in the tank, and whichever team signs him will get a talented, three-down back.