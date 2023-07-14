Report: Bojan Bogdanović Trade Framework Between Mavs, Pistons Revealed amid Rumors

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly explored a trade that would have led to them acquiring Detroit Pistons wing Bojan Bogdanović, but a deal did not come to fruition.

Tim Cato of The Athletic reported the following Friday:

"Late last week, multiple league sources said that the Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons renewed conversations about a Bojan Bogdanović trade. Dallas had previously considered trading for Bogdanović at last season's deadline, but Detroit's asking price of a first-round pick was considered too high for the Dallas front office.

"League sources say that the talks were sturdy enough to discuss a potential trade framework—Bogdanović and Killian Hayes coming to Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee going out—but it's unclear what else would have been required from each party to expand it to a four-team deal and what ultimately caused those talks, however serious, to stall. (Dallas is incredibly cautious to trade its 2027 first-round pick, one team source says, which the team could not put typical protections due to the first-rounders which it owes.) By Tuesday afternoon, Dallas' front office was content with completing the [Grant] Williams sign-and-trade as it existed without additions."

Bogdanović, 34, is a nine-year NBA veteran who averaged a career-high 21.6 points on 48.8 percent shooting (including 41.1 percent from three) last year. He's currently on a two-year, $39.0 million deal with the Pistons that runs through the 2024-25 campaign.

The sharpshooting wing has suited up for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Pistons during his career.

Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported the latest on the Bogdanović trade market on July 5: "External trade interest in Detroit's Bojan Bogdanović remains high, while the Pistons continue to insist that they are motivated to keep the veteran swingman."

For now, he remains a Piston, although Bogdanović could have been on his way to being a Maverick recently.

Regardless of whether or not Bogdanović suits up in Detroit next year, he's a proven scorer who's easily capable of dropping 20 points per game and will be a valuable presence wherever he lands.

As for the Mavs, they've still enjoyed a busy offseason, notably re-signing Kyrie Irving, trading for Grant Williams and adding Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper via the draft, among other moves. Dallas is trying to bounce back from a disappointing season in which it finished 38-44 and 11th in the Western Conference.