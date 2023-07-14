Antonio Gibson Wants More WR Snaps: Commanders Talk About It But 'It Hasn't Happened'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is aiming to line up out wide more under first-year offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

In an interview with in-house Commanders analysts London Fletcher and Fred Smoot, Gibson said the idea of him expanding his role has been discussed in the past, "but it hasn't happened."

"Hopefully, this year, it comes around to where I get to showcase on multiple occasions what I can do out there," he said (via NFL.com's Kevin Patra). "First, I love being out there. I have fun out there, and once I get the ball in open space, I'm really that guy. At running back, I'm not going to say it's not (possible), because I've seen a lot of guys do it, but those opportunities are not there. Once you catch the ball in that open field, you got so much more space."

Gibson's pass-catching ability was apparent when he was coming out of college. He had 38 receptions for 735 yards and eight touchdowns at Memphis in 2019.

In the NFL, the 25-year-old's impact has been more muted. He has caught 124 passes for 894 yards and five touchdowns through three seasons.

With Brian Robinson Jr. figuring to be the primary ball-carrier, moving out wide is one way for Gibson to get the ball in his hands a little more. It might lessen the wear and tear on his body as well since hauling in passes in space is a little easier than having to run through the heart of a defense.

Given some of the creative looks the Kansas City Chiefs threw out there with Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator, you'd assume he can find some inventive ways to fully utilize Gibson's skill set.