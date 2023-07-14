Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers 'Unmotivated to Engage with Heat' to Find Deal

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

One reason Damian Lillard is still with the Portland Trail Blazers is they don't seem interested in talking to the team that's most frequently been connected to the seven-time All-Star.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Blazers have been "unmotivated to engage" with the Miami Heat in an attempt to find a trade that works.

Earlier this week, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian said on the Blazer Focused podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com) that Miami's most recent offer to the Blazers included Tyler Herro, three first-round draft picks, possibly a young player and filler.

Fentress noted Portland hopes to come out of a deal for Lillard with four first-round picks and at least one or two young players.

In the wake of making a trade request on July 1, Lillard seems intent on ending up in Miami. SI's Chris Mannix recently said on his podcast the Heat "may be" Lillard's only choice.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium cited the Brooklyn Nets as a possible suitor. The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have also been mentioned as potential landing spots, but Fentress noted Lillard has "no interest" in those clubs.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin told reporters on July 10 their goal is "always to have" Lillard on the team, and they will be "very open minded" as they try to figure out the best path forward.

Lillard is under contract for three more seasons plus a $63.2 million player option for 2026-27. He has spent his entire 11-year career in Portland and averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game last season.

The Blazers finished 33-49 during the 2022-23 season, their second consecutive year with a losing record.

Miami made it through a lackluster regular season with a 44-38 record. After beating the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals before losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games.