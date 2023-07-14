X

    Novak Djokovic's Dominance Wows Fans as He Reaches 5th Straight Men's Wimbledon Final

    Adam WellsJuly 14, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to play a shot against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the Men's Singles Semi Finals on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Forget death and taxes, the surest thing in life is Novak Djokovic playing for the championship at Wimbledon.

    The No. 2 seed continued his dominance at the All England Club with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Jannik Sinner in the first men's semifinal on Friday. He will be playing for his fifth consecutive title at this event.

    Wimbledon @Wimbledon

    The streak continues...<a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> defeats Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach his ninth <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> final <a href="https://t.co/mAGLUmVhOr">pic.twitter.com/mAGLUmVhOr</a>

    Djokovic hasn't lost at Wimbledon since the 2017 quarterfinals when an elbow injury forced him to retire in the second set against Tomáš Berdych. His last loss not due to an injury was against Sam Querrey in the third round of the 2016 tournament.

    Having just turned 36 years old on May 22, Djokovic's sustained excellence has fans in awe as he's one victory away from another triumph at Wimbledon.

    Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim

    Djokovic is a set from his 35th Major final. This is the 71st Major he played in his career. That is just silly.... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a>

    Arjun Menøn ⚜️ @arjun_menon14

    djokovic is one of the most dominant athletes in the world and always throws a fit when people don't like him

    DavidHaller @CBurnzy32

    Novak Djokovic is the most dominant player in their respective sport, ever.<br><br>23 majors, likely 24 this weekend, no sign of slowing down either.<br><br>I'm sure you could make the argument for others but hard to argue against Joker.

    The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter

    Novak Djokovic was down set point, facing 2 set points against Jannik Sinner &amp; missed his first serve<br><br>The crowd starts applauding. <br><br>Novak wasn't happy about that. <br><br>And guess what? He wins the game.<br><br>Some things don't change. <a href="https://t.co/DufsdGLcvV">pic.twitter.com/DufsdGLcvV</a>

    sandwich qolice @theurbanjuror

    Djokovic spotting Sinner a minibreak earlier because it's more fun to win from behind <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wimbledon</a>

    ESPN @espn

    What a recovery by Novak Djokovic😯 <a href="https://t.co/YyMMhsoLhb">pic.twitter.com/YyMMhsoLhb</a>

    José Morgado @josemorgado

    23 times Grand Slam champ Novak Djokovic will play a 9th <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> final on Sunday, after beating Jannik Sinner in the semifinals 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).<br><br>35 Grand Slam singles finals, more than any other man or woman. Ever. <a href="https://t.co/1F7qvaaKLa">pic.twitter.com/1F7qvaaKLa</a>

    The Big Three @Big3Tennis

    Career grand slam finals<br><br>Djokovic 35<br><br>Federer 31<br><br>Nadal 30

    2 Ramzan 2 Furious @RamzanNumberTwo

    Djokovic pretty much has no challengers for any of the grand slams this year 😂 this new crop of players are decent but nowhere near the level of Fedalovic fgs

    Mu. @FutbolMuu

    Djokovic up there with Ronaldo in terms of mental resilience. <br><br>I've never seen anything like this. Two mentality monsters.

    Roger Federer's retirement and Rafael Nadal's absence due to a hip injury has only helped to emphasize how wide the gap between Djokovic and the rest of the field in men's tennis appears to be at this point.

    The only grand-slam tournament Djokovic hasn't won since last year's Wimbledon was the 2022 U.S. Open when he wasn't permitted to travel into the country over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

    In 20 grand-slam matches across three tournaments so far this year, Djokovic has won 14 in straight sets and has yet to play a fifth set.

    Djokovic will await the winner of the second semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic has a 9-5 edge over Medvedev in their 14 head-to-head meetings.

    Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, won the 2022 U.S. Open when Djoker was unable to participate. This is his first appearance in a Wimbledon semifinal. The 20-year-old lost to Djokovic in the French Open semifinal in four sets.

    Djokovic can join Federer and Björn Borg as the only men's singles players to win five consecutive Wimbledon titles with one more victory.

    The 2023 Wimbledon men's singles final will be played at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.