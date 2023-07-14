Novak Djokovic's Dominance Wows Fans as He Reaches 5th Straight Men's Wimbledon Final

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Forget death and taxes, the surest thing in life is Novak Djokovic playing for the championship at Wimbledon.

The No. 2 seed continued his dominance at the All England Club with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Jannik Sinner in the first men's semifinal on Friday. He will be playing for his fifth consecutive title at this event.

Djokovic hasn't lost at Wimbledon since the 2017 quarterfinals when an elbow injury forced him to retire in the second set against Tomáš Berdych. His last loss not due to an injury was against Sam Querrey in the third round of the 2016 tournament.

Having just turned 36 years old on May 22, Djokovic's sustained excellence has fans in awe as he's one victory away from another triumph at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer's retirement and Rafael Nadal's absence due to a hip injury has only helped to emphasize how wide the gap between Djokovic and the rest of the field in men's tennis appears to be at this point.

The only grand-slam tournament Djokovic hasn't won since last year's Wimbledon was the 2022 U.S. Open when he wasn't permitted to travel into the country over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In 20 grand-slam matches across three tournaments so far this year, Djokovic has won 14 in straight sets and has yet to play a fifth set.

Djokovic will await the winner of the second semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic has a 9-5 edge over Medvedev in their 14 head-to-head meetings.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, won the 2022 U.S. Open when Djoker was unable to participate. This is his first appearance in a Wimbledon semifinal. The 20-year-old lost to Djokovic in the French Open semifinal in four sets.

Djokovic can join Federer and Björn Borg as the only men's singles players to win five consecutive Wimbledon titles with one more victory.

The 2023 Wimbledon men's singles final will be played at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.